Fire that claimed four determined to be accidental

A fire that claimed the lives of four family members this past December in Port Colborne has been determined to be accidental in nature.



And the owner - a resident of Haldimand County - of the duplex that sat at 53 Nickel Street is now facing charges said Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief Tom Cartwright.



“There are several charges in relation to smoke alarms and failing to meet the requirements of the Ontario Fire Code. The owner will be before the court in mid-August,” Cartwright said.



The results of the six-month long investigation, which involved the Office of the Fire Marshal, Niagara Regional Police, Coroner’s Office, and the fire service, were announced Tuesday.



The investigation determined the fire cause to be accidental – misused ignition source/equipment improperly discharged.



Cartwright said he couldn’t say what misused ignition source/equipment improperly discharged was because the matter was now before the courts.



Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Wednesday, December 14 at 1:22 a.m. at 53 Nickel Street, in the city’s East Village.



Once on scene, firefighters found the duplex to be fully-involved, with severe smoke conditions.



Witnesses reported to police and firefighters that tenants Joe Zuvic, 37, and Gary Burd, both escaped the blaze without suffering major injuries. Eva Burd, 83, was pulled from the home by firefighters, and Cartwright performed CPR on her at the scene. She later died.



The fire also claimed the lives of Tammy Burd, 37, along with her two children Samantha Zuvic, 15, and Joshua Zuvic, 2.



“This fire has had a devastating effect on the families involved and their friends. Emergency responders, investigators and the community have been deeply affected by this occurrence. The fire department’s deepest sympathy goes out to everyone involved or affected by the tragic loss,” said Cartwright.