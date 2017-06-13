Fire safety program kicks off in Wainfleet

Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services firefighters paid a house call to a local doctor Monday to help kickoff its door-to-door Home Fire Safety Health Check program.



Dr. Jeff Remington opened his doors to Wainfleet Fire Chief Kevin Foster and volunteer firefighter Chuck Farkas so the two could ensure his smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors were installed and working.



They also delivered an important safety message - smoke and carbon monoxide alarms save lives.



“I was saddened by the fire in Port Colborne last December that took four lives,” Remington said at the launch on Monday evening, adding he was shocked to learn that many people do not have working smoke alarms in their homes.



In a release from the township, Remington said as a family doctor he wants to promote fire and life safety among his patients.



“With coming back to South Niagara, I knew that I wanted to be involved in this program.”



Foster said previous home fire safety visits in Wainfleet found a 60 per cent non-compliance rate with the Ontario Fire Code.



“With a statistic that high, it is crucial that we ramp up our efforts to keep the community safe,” Foster said. “We want to focus on preventing fires altogether, rather than suppressing them later.”



Farkas said although most homes have smoke alarms, those alarms have often expired or do not have working batteries.



“We want Wainfleet homes to be brought up to the minimum standards of the fire code so that families receive an early warning if there is a fire,” Farkas said. “As we visit homes, we will also provide helpful safety tips to homeowners.”



By law, smoke alarms must be installed on every storey of a home and outside all sleeping areas. Carbon monoxide detectors must be installed outside all sleeping areas if ahome has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace, or attached garage.



Throughout the summer, Wainfleet firefighters will be visiting homes to check for working safety devices at no cost to homeowners. When conducting home visits, firefighters will be wearing their uniforms and driving fire department vehicles.



The voluntary program will initially target the Lakeshore Road area of the township and will expand into other areas.



Firefighters will be knocking on front doors on weeknights between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Firefighters will also answer any questions residents have regarding fire and life safety.



“Fire safety education is the first line of defence against fires,” said Mayor AprilJeffs. “We appreciate the enthusiastic support for this program from Dr. Remington and other Wainfleet homeowners who have signed up. We are excited to team up with the Wainfleet community to promote fire and life safety.”



Residents can book a home fire safety health check by contacting the township at 905-899-3463 ext. 277 or fpo@wainfleet.ca. Residents are also encouraged to visit www.wainfleet.ca to download a home self-inspection checklist.



