BREAKING: Precautionary evacuation proceeding

Niagara Regional Police and local firefighters say they have not detected any sign a transport truck that crashed this afternoon on the QEW has leaked any of its hazardous cargo.

As 6:10 p.m. NRP spokesman Const. Rich Gadreau said air tests at the scene of the crash have found no traces of phosphine, the flammable gas being carried on the truck.

However, Gadreau said police are still asking people withing a 2 km radius of the crash on the QEW near Martindale Road to take shelter where they are as a precautionary measure.

"Close your windows and cut off any external air supply," Gadreau said.

Police say if you need to leave the area, officers will come to your door.

Although no leak of the dangerous gas has been detected, Gadreau said the transport trailer is in a precarious position - it is perched on the median between the east and westbound lanes of the highway - which means the risk of a leak still exists.

Phosphine is the same gas that caused 21 Chinese sailors to fall ill after a spill on their ship in Lake Erie in 2010.

OPP Sgt, Kerry Schmidt said the truck rolled over on the highway due to a mechanical failure.

Police have shut down the highway between Ontario Street and Highway 406 and Hazmat crews are en route to remove the truck.

Police say the driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.

Originally, police evacuated a 1.2 km area around the crash, but have since expanded it to 2 km.

That new zone includes the St. Catharines hospital. However, Gadreau said the hospital is continuing to operate as normal.

More updates coming.

