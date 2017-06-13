ADOPT A PET: You can take Roger Moore home

Here are a few animals available for adoption at Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information, call 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions: $50 for kittens (two to four months old) or $100. Rabies vaccine is included. Dog and cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic. Email clinic@lchs.ca or call 905-688-0767 ext. 3.

Cats

Garth: domestic shorthair, male, 1½ years old

Prince Ali: domestic shorthair, male, adult

Roger Moore: domestic shorthair, male, seven years

Francine: domestic shorthair, female, adult

June: domestic shorthair, female, two years

Chance: domestic medium hair, male, six years

Minerva: domestic shorthair, female, one year

Malibu: domestic shorthair, female, two years

Sir John A: domestic shorthair, male, four years

Pho: domestic shorthair, female, six years

Bruin: domestic shorthair, male, adult

Goliath: domestic shorthair, male, adult

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home

Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat

Grimly and Lily: 12-week-old, male grey tabby kitten, and two-year-old female black cat, both short hair, must go together