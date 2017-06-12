Streaming issue

Livestreaming is back on council’s agenda Tuesday night.



It marks the fourth time council has spoken about a staff report recommending the city enter a three-year, $11,000 a year contract with iSi Live to livestream council or any other city meetings.



The report had been sent back to city staff for further review and investigation in mid-May after Ward 6 Coun. Jim Larouche and Ward 1 Coun. Mark Carl said they had been contacted about the report and had concerns brought to their attention.



The last time it came up was during an in-camera meeting in late May where it was listed under litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals, affecting the municipality of local board.



City staff had looked into livestreaming in 2016 after Cogeco TV advised the city it would no longer be offering closed captioning to its viewers. In the report, staff said it wanted to ensure all residents had access to viewing council meetings with closed captioning.



In addition to closed-captioning, at 94 per cent accuracy, iSi Live would have provided unlimited usage; support training and encoding hardware; and an advanced system for maintaining records of meetings. A one-camera system, mounted above the public gallery and looking down at council, was proposed by the company.



