Residents assaulted during break-in

Niagara Regional Police are looking for three suspects who assaulted two people during a break and enter on Poplar Crescent in Welland.



Police responded to the home at 12:42 a.m. Monday and learned two people were inside the residence when three unknown suspects entered and assaulted them.



One of the residents was able to escape and summoned the assistance of a neighbour who called police.



Police said three suspects were last seen running from the home, but believe there may have been a vehicle parked in the area of Eastwood Drive and Northwood Drive that assisted in their escape.



One of the residents received minor injuries as a result of this incident.



Police do not believe this was a random attack and other residents in the area are not at risk.



Anyone with information on these suspects or a suspect vehicle in the area are asked to call 905-735-7811 ext. 3300.

