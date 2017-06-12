Letters to the editor

Our readers write about Ted Mouradian's recent column on voters and Andy Petrowski.

As McGuinty said: ‘The voter is always right’

In the recent U.S. presidential race, Hillary Clinton referred to Donald Trump’s supporters as “deplorables.” Many realize that her contempt for half the electorate marked the turning point in the campaign by galvanizing Trump’s voter base especially the ‘undecideds.’

Political opponents can criticize the candidate all they want but try calling the voters childish names — that’s off bounds and Trump’s come from behind victory proved that.

In his latest tiring rant against me, ‘tolerant’ Ted Mouradian is basically referring to my voters as “stupid.” No doubt he and the media are doing anything they can to impair (“neutralize”) my re-election. Just read the non-stop barrage of coverage of the politically motivated integrity commissioner complaints against me or the unfortunate email incident. No shortage of ink in those digital cannons.

Obviously Mouradian’s knives are out, but he is jabbing at the wrong target by insulting voters. Who knows, maybe he hasn’t recovered from being defeated handily by me in the 2010 election for regional councillor? Although not a fan of his, I recall Dalton McGuinty who aptly reminded ‘sore loser’ whiners like Ted when the former premier conceded, “The voter is always right.”

Andy Petrowski

St. Catharines

‘Mini Me’ causing Niagara distraction

Re: Ted Mouradian’s column, We get what we deserve

Thank you for your plain speaking about the regional council reaction to the behaviour of Coun. Andy Petrowski.

I agree that both sides share responsibility for this fiasco of governance. Perhaps limited service of two terms in office would help voters to express their disgust with such shenanigans in a way that Mr. Petrowski’s peers on council seem unable to express forcefully enough.

Congratulations for expressing the views of so many disgruntled voters.

It is stressful enough living with the turmoil in the States without having to watch a very needy Mini Me cause such a needless distraction in our own backyard.

Barbara Healey

St Catharines