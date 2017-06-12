Art Crawl expands for 2017

Artists of all types will take over the streets of downtown Port Colborne during the upcoming seventh annual Art Crawl.



There will be musicians, dancers, choirs, a glassblower, sculptors, potters, fine artisans, painters, and potters, said Elizabeth Madronich, one of the organizers and founders of the event



“Art Crawl is a collaboration of the art and business community and a homegrown, local event. We are incredibly fortunate to have a vibrant arts community and a generous, dynamic business community, and we want to show it off and celebrate it,” said Madronich, ahead of the event.



She said the event has grown over the years from a handful of stores on West Street to encompassing three city blocks, with roads shutdown and artists spread throughout the area on the streets and inside businesses. There are at least 100 artists and performers that take part, and last year saw some 2,000 people come to downtown Port Colborne.



“We had to keep extending the deadline for artists to enter,” said Madronich, of the interest in the event.



“We changed some things for this year. Art Crawl starts earlier. It runs from noon to 8 p.m. on the streets, and then continues inside some of the shops, and bars that have music.”



Madronich said another change is the size of the downtown area that will be shutdown for it. West Street between Clarence and Kent Streets, Charlotte between West and King Streets, and Clarence between King and West Streets will all be closed the day of the event, Saturday, June 24.



“We’re trying to encourage businesses to set up things outside.”



One other change is a main stage set up at Kent and West Streets, with musicians performing from noon to 8 p.m. Some of the musicians performing on the stage and at local restaurants include: Music and Performance Niagara, Corey Cruise, Katey Gatta, Emily Madronich, The Thrifty Baladeers and Three for All. Giant FM will be broadcasting live from West and Clarence Streets.



“We’re working with the (Port Colborne Historical and Marine) museum this year and celebrating Canada 150. We’ve sent a bunch of canvasses to local schools. They’ll be working on those and they’ll be shown.”



In addition to viewing art and hearing various musicians, those attending Art Crawl can get hands-on by painting on a large community canvass, set up in front of Something Else on West Street; creating their own painted T-shirts; or writing a message on a chalk wall.





