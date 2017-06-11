Teen survivor promotes stroke awareness

Fonthill’s Ben Fox hoped to cycle in the recent Ride for Heart.

But the 18-year-old stroke survivor walked a five-kilometre circuit in Toronto.

For the third year, the former Admirals midget hockey player served as a survivor spokesperson during the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s fundraiser.

The 30th annual event drew 14,000 to ride along a car-free Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway. It raised $6 million.

In August 2014, Fox had a stroke during the team’s first hockey practice of the season in Port Colborne.

Fortunately, said his mother Jodi Fox, an assistant coach had experience with strokes and realized what was happening when Ben dropped his glove.

The coaching staff called 911. Ben was taken to Port Colborne and then Niagara Falls hospitals. Doctors found the stroke was caused by a carotid artery dissection, a separation of the artery wall supplying oxygen to the head and brain.

He had surgery to remove a portion of his skull to relieve pressure.

Ben’s recovery was quick.

He was paralyzed on his left side. After hard work in physical and occupational therapy he is able to walk without assistance.

In a symbolic gesture, the Niagara Ice Dogs drafted the Admirals defenceman. He didn’t play, but did officially drop the puck at a game.

His mother said the idea of Ben riding in the recent fundraiser was considered, however Ben’s his left side isn’t strong enough yet.

They thought about a tandem bike. But it would need a rider big enough to match her son to hold up the bike if Ben tired.

For almost three years, facing such big and small difficulties as he recovers from the stroke has become a way of life for the E.L. Crossley Grade 12 student.

“It was an incredibly hard challenge. I had to learn to walk and do all those little things you have to do,” Ben said.

“At first, the gains were great, now they come so slowly. You hardly notice. It is incredibly frustrating.”

Ben insisted on remaining in school and will graduate with his class this month.

He plans to return for a fifth year to get his marks up to attend university to study law.

“The staff and students at Crossley have been great working with Ben,” said his mother.

“And he is has to go through being a teenager.”

Over the years, Ben has seen reactions from other students and people in general. His advice is to treat him “just like regular people.”

During an interview, he was a little sluggish. The Ride for Heart made for a tiring weekend and he did not have his morning exercise on a treadmill in his home.

“Exercise does make a difference” by increasing your energy, he said. “But you have to keep it up.”

Ben said he has developed ways to deal with such physical and mental lapses. He carries his cellphone to look up something when he has a memory fade. On this day, he referred to it.

He was explaining the Heart-and-Stroke acronym FAST for signs of a stroke: Face, drooping; Arms, can’t raise both; Speech, slurred; Time, to call 9-1-1.

At the Ride for Heart event, Ben said he tried to emphasize how important the Heart and Stroke Foundation cause is and the need to raise funds for research.

A stroke not only affects the victim but also affects his or her family, his mother said. Family members become the support group and must quickly become experts on strokes and rehabilitation. Brothers and sisters along with parents make adjustments and sometimes become advocates as well as helpers.

More than 68 per cent of stroke survivors live at home.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation has just released a report, “Different Strokes,” about the how strokes affect people “across the ages.”

While strokes can happen at any age, help in the health system is limited to certain age groups: children and those over age 65.

Jodi Fox said she notices as Ben passes age 18 some support fades away.

“There are not enough services for adults,” she said.

The report says 80 per cent of stroke victims survive and in most cases the responsibility for care falls on families.

“There is general agreement that while some excellent resources are available in communities, they are too few and mostly in major centres,” the report said in its summary.

“Barriers exist around awareness, access and cost. Some challenges are specific to particular ages but others are consistent across life stages, especially the disparity between urban and rural areas.”

The report foresees the doubling of the number of Canadians living with stroke during the next 20 years. Half of them will need help “with daily activities such as eating, bathing dressing, going to the washroom and getting around.”

While 80 per cent of stroke victims will be over age 60, it can occur at any age.

When Ben had his stroke in 2014, that year 26 other young people in the McMaster Hospital care area were stroke patients, said his mom.