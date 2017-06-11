Merrittville Speedway went to the dogs Saturday, and the night was a howling success for two drivers whose race cars were decorated to the nines.

The canines, that is.

Alex Riley, behind the wheel of a Volkswagen sponsored by the Niagara IceDogs, came from behind to take Round 2 of the Triple Crown Series in Mini Stocks, and Jay Mallory, in a car affectionately nicknamed The Mongrel, won the Sportsman feature going away.

Talk about having fast friends of the man's best friend variety.

A Lap 15 restart with five circuits remaining in the feature set the stage for Riley's third victory of the season – and the third win of a mini stocks career that is now in its fourth year.

Tony Kelly, the pace-setter almost from the outset of the battle for 4-cylinder bragging rights at the Thorold track, led the field by more than half a straightaway. The Niagara Falls driver appeared well on the way to grabbing his third checkered flag of the season when another flag, the yellow for caution, came out and erased a lead that had seemed so insurmountable just seconds before.

Riley, who had been in third place trailing Jay Moulton before the caution, said he started thinking about overtaking Kelly when the cars began lining up two wide for the restart.

“Restarting on the bottom, right behind Tony, that gave me good thoughts that I had a shot at it,” he said. “I knew the car was good at the bottom, so maybe I could stick it on the railing to find him down there.”

All of Riley's races has come at the bottom of the D-shaped clay track.

“This car just hugs the bottom like no one else.”

Kelly, who started the season 2-0 for the first time in his career and won the opening race in this year's Triple Crown Series, couldn't help but feel a little snakebitten after losing a large lead and, ultimately, the race.

“It is what it is,” he said. “That caution just killed me.”

Riley wholeheartedly agreed the race would have been Kelly's to lose had it not been for the caution.

“It was his race, and no one was going to touch him,, but the caution came out and it gave us a shot.”

Kelly's misfortune and another also-ran finish made him the target of some good-natured ribbing from his fellow drivers in the tight-knit Mini Stocks community.

“We're going to have to start measuring you for a bridemaid's dress,” Kyle Rothwell from Welland, the defending Triple Crown Series champion, said as he draped an arm over Kelly's shoulders.

Moulton, St. Catharines; Olivier Larocque and Al Sauder, both Port Colborne; rounded out the top five.

Riley, a graduate of Merrittville's karting program drove rear-wheel-drive Mustangs during his first three seasons in Mini Stocks. He switched to a front-wheel-drive Volkswagen at the beginning of the 2017 season, and he has been among the front-runners ever since.

“We wanted a change, we wanted to be competitive,” the 17-year-old from Thorold said. “We knew that the Mustang wasn't getting us up there, and we've been friends with all the Volkswagen guys so they convinced us to get into a Volkswagen.”

“It's paid off so far.”

Huh?

One glimpse at the point standings will tell even the most casual observer how much of an understatement that comment is. In six races so far this season Riley has three firsts, two seconds and a sixth.

He also leads Kelly 338-330 in the points race.

Race fans and race teams were urged to bring their dogs to the track and enter them in a best-appearing dog contest that was held along the frontstretch during intermission. Prizes were awarded to small-, medium- and large-sized dogs after their owners paraded them in front of a panel of judges standing under the flag tower.

“For many of us in the stands and in the pits, racing is a family sport and that family includes a dog,” Don Spiece, the speedway's owner, said.

“It's their night to join in the fun and not be left home.”

In the 25-lap Sportsman feature, the only place Mallory's The Mongrel left the rest of the pack was in his dust. While Riley edged Kelly by only 0.384 seconds for his win, Mallory's margin of victory over fellow St. Catharines driver James Michael Friesen was 1.016 seconds.

Thorold's Brent Begolo, again doing double duty by racing in Mod Lites, and two drivers from St. Catharines – Brad Rouse, Dave Flannigan Jr. - also placed in the top five. Robbie Johnston, Rob Knapp and Tom Richau were the heat winners.

Back-to-back wins

Caledonia's Ryan Dinning was enjoying the start of a Dave Bailey weekend, thanks to, among others, Bailey himself.

For the second night in a row, it was Dinning, not Bailey, who raced to victory in the Hoosier Stock division.

Bailey, the reigning points champion in the 8-cylinder class at Merrittville, New Humberstone and Ohsweken speedways, came into the weekend 8-0, but the Hagersville hotshoe trailed Dinning across the finish line Friday at Ohsweken and placed third behind Dinning and Dave Small of Port Colborne in the main event at Merrittville.

Rounding out the top five were Billy Bleich Jr., Port Robinson; and Jim Lampman, Caistor Centre.

Back in victory lane

Jeffrey May of Mount Hope, Ont., the speedway's 2014 Mod Lites points champion, beat Tyler Winger of Fort Erie by 1.003 seconds for his first feature win of the season at Merrittville.

Chris Watson, Niagara Falls; R.J. Pietz, Port Colborne; and Tucker Wood, Stevensville; rounded out the top five.

Order of the finish in the 35-lap 358 Modified feature, the marquee race of the night, was Scott Wood, Thorold; Tim Jones, Port Robinson; Chad Brachmann, Sanborn, N.Y.; Ryan Susice, Ransomville, N.Y.; and Larry Lampman Jr., Port Colborne.

Margin of victory for Wood's first win of the season at his hometown track was 0.596 seconds.

Gregg Rauscher of Thorold crossed the finish 0.298 seconds ahead of Brian Schmidt of St. Catharines in the 10-lap Novice Sportsman feature.

