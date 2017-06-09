Subdivision sold out

Sold.



That’s the sign on 50 properties in Westwood Estates subdivision of Port Colborne, said Todd Shoalts, president of Lester Shoalts Ltd.



The subdivision, going up between Cement Road and Clarence Street, is being built in three phases said Shoalts, with the first phase of 35 lots already serviced.



“As of today, all of those lots are sold,” said Shoalts on Thursday.



Last year, the extension of Clarence Street was made and paved to Cement Road to open up access to the lands, which had already been cleared. Two new roads, Renfield Street and Limestone Court, have been built and paved as well.



“There’s a lot of construction underway there,” said Shoalts, adding the City of Port Colborne put a waterline down Cement Road in 2015, allowing for the subdivision lands to be serviced.



Servicing on the second phase of the subdivision - an extension of the original Westwood Estates at the end of Clarence Street and Stanley Street - is just about complete and lots should be ready for early July construction.



Phase two will see Renfield Street extended north from the phase one homes and consists of 15 lots.



Those 15 lots, Shoalts said, are also sold out. Lots in the subdivision have mature trees, frontages ranging from 15.5 metres to 27.6 metres, and some back onto a quarry.



“It’s good news for Port Colborne … a lot more people are coming here.”



Shoalts said there’s no one company building all of the homes in the subdivision, and no set designs for the homes. Lots were sold to individuals or to contractors



The only part of the subdivision that may be built by one company won’t come until at least the third phase, he said. That would see Stanley Street extended to meet the subdivision with another 25 lots to be serviced and sold, and 15 townhouses built on Clarence Street closer to Cement Road.



“We haven’t decided if we’ll build the townhouses or sell the land and have someone else build them,” Shoalts said, adding if the company founded by his father, Lester, decides to build them, they’ll have a similar look and feel to townhouses built in the Portal Village area.



He said those lots won’t be serviced until 2018. A further expansion could come that would see lands, not yet serviced, opened up on the east side of Cement Road down to the Eagle Marsh Drain.

