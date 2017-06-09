The following students won school and team awards at the 2016-17 Notre Dame College School athletic assembly Thursday in Welland:

SCHOOL AWARDS

Senior female athlete of the year: Kendra Leger.

Senior male athlete of the year: Brandon Graziani.

Junior female athlete of the year: Sarah Saldutto.

Junior male athlete of the year: Callan Saldutto.

TEAM AWARDS

Badminton: David Coyne, Alex Sciarra, most valuable; Roldin Valencia, Irish Award.

Baseball, boys: Cole Cote, most valuable; Nick Hilbing, Irish Award; Willie McQueen, rookie.

Baseball, girls: Jane Jarrett, most valuable; Alyssa Carrey, Irish Award; Reese George, rookie.

Basketball, senior boys: Kyle Cooper, most valuable; Braidon Moore, Irish Award; Alex Root, rookie.

Basketball, junior boys: David Jones, most valuable; Andrew Zezella, Irish Award; Owen Pattatucci, rookie.

Basketball, senior girls: Maddy Gojmerac, Miranda Smith, most valuable; Lauren Frasca, Irish Award.

Basketball, junior girls: Jamira Rousseau, Chloe Peters, most valuable; Ashley Lewis, Olivia Mete, Irish Award; Maddie Picton, rookie.

Cheerleading: Raygen Duquette, most valuable; Katie McCauley, Irish Award; Simona Muia, rookie.

Cross country: Santiago Gaitan, most valuable; Camille Waldeck, Irish Award; Kyle Hannon, rookie.

Curling: Duncan Fletcher, most valuable; Nick Ukrainetz, Irish Award; Quinton Annunziata, rookie.

Field lacrosse, senior boys: Alex Gaston, Tanner Main, most valuable; Noah Blakely, Irish Award; Colton Ambrosio, rookie.

Field lacrosse, varsity girls: Cassidy Dawn, Emma Mete, most valuable; Samantha Morningstar, Ailene Zamora, Irish Award; Liz Momot, rookie.

Field lacrosse, junior girls: Kaitlan Marr, most valuable; Olivia Langan, Olivia Mete, Irish Award; Jorden Mattison, rookie.

Football, senior: Jake Porter, Irish Award; Brandon Graziani, Justin Succar, rookie.

Football, junior: Jacob Snider, most valuable; Zack Melnyk, Callen Saldutto, Irish Award; Gerrid Holton, Rock Award; Jacob Succar, rookie.

Golf: Freddy D'Angelo, Sierra Gasperi, most valuable.

Hockey, boys: Nick Villella, most valuable; Brodie Thoms, Irish Award; Tanner Main, rookie.

Hockey, girls: Jamie Rainville, most valuable; Lauren Mancino, Irish Award; Jordan Mattison, rookie.

Rowing, boys: Jeremy Langelaan, most valuable; Shane Johnston, Irish Award; Marcus McGuire, rookie.

Rowing, girls: Rhiannon Zahorchak, most valuable; Tess Capra, Irish Award; Nicole Hare, Gillian Jansen, rookie.

Soccer, senior boys: Noah DiEgido, most valuable; Seth Murray, Irish Award; David Hall, rookie.

Soccer, junior boys: Kyle Hannon-Kozlowski, most valuable; David Jones, Irish Award; Taylor Miskolczi, rookie.

Soccer, senior girls: Kayla Bevacqua, Lauren Frasca, Lindsey Horton, Ciera Lundy, Courtney Mancuso, most valuable.

Soccer, junior girls: Taylor Morrone, Kate Raso, Irish Award; Talia D'Gryves-Carpino, Maddie Picton, rookie.

Squash: Evan Kernaghan, most valuable; Dan Durkin, Irish Award; Jesse Chevalier, rookie.

Swimming, boys: Ben Daizell, most valuable; Graeme Staples, Irish Award; Noah Bozicevic, rookie.

Swimming, girls: Oliva Mete, most valuable; Emma Mete, Irish Award; Maria DiPersio, rookie.

Tennis: Kaitln Hallchurch, most valuable; Kiersten Atamanyk, Irish Award; Alex Root, Graeme Staples, rookie.

Track and field: Kendra Leger, most valuable; Quentin Annuziata, Irish Award; Callan Saldutto, rookie.

Volleyball, senior boys: Nick Hilbing, most valuable; Shane Johnson, Irish Award; Matthew Staples, rookie.

Volleyball, junior boys: Alex Root, most valuable; Mike Rossi, Irish Award; David Jones, rookie.

Volleyball, senior girls: Ciera Lundy, most valuable; Shelly Charles, Mollie Sheptanko, Irish Award; Jess Ciolfi, rookie.

Volleyball, junior girls: Allie Kerho, most valuable; Jordan Rainville, Sarah Saldutto, Irish Award.

Editor's note: All high schools in Niagara region are encouraged to submit a list of their athletic award winners as well as a high-resolution photo of the athletes of the year to Postmedia News. Email submissions to regional sports editor Bernd Franke at bfranke@postmedia.com.