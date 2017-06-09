An Toronto architect was declared not criminally responsible of the brutal stabbing of a doorman in her Rosedale apartment building.

Justice Williams Horkins said that Ellis Kirkland, 61, was suffering from a mental disorder that deprived her of the ability to comprehend the nature and consequences of her conduct.

Due to her disorder, she also didn’t understand that her actions were morally wrong at the time, said Horkins.

She allegedly lured a doorman to her upscale apartment and stabbed him repeatedly last March 10.

Police later arrested Kirkland after she perched on the ledge of another downtown building for hours. Officers had to rappel from the roof to take her into custody.

She was charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons offences.

“It’s a very fair and appropriate verdict in this case,” said her lawyer Marlys Edwardh.

“There was ample evidence to support the judge’s conclusion in this case.” added Edwardh.

Members of the Ontario Review Board will meet within the next 45 days to determine the appropriate treatment for her.

