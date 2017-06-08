Pride in the Park Saturday

Change text size for the story

Expect rainbows in St. Catharines’ Montebello Park this weekend as the sixth annual Pride in the Park Festival takes place.

All members of the community are invited to celebrate pride in an inclusive and LGBT-friendly environment Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m.

The event will feature live musical acts, activities for families and children, food, merchandise vendors and a fully licensed area.

Some musical acts include Courtney Bowles, Riverse and Danny Dymond featuring Badass Babes.

Special guests include Chi Chi DeVayne and Milk, from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The event is free to all.