St. Catharines Horticultural Society took root 160 years ago.

Part of celebrations this week include a tea on Saturday and its annual garden tour on Sunday.

“We had our first meeting on June 29th, 1857,” president Jan Harte says of the horticultural society.

“We are 10 years older than Canada.”

When the society had its first floral exhibition in July, it was 12.5 cents to get in, she says.

“Most of tge society members were gentlemen and they employed gardeners,” says Harte, “so it was quite a competition to see who had the best gardener.”

Times have changed a little since then.

Sunday’s garden tour will lead guests through some of the most unique gardens in the city.

One of the early presidents of the horticultural society, William Burgoyne, also became the first president of the Ontario Horticultural Society and donated $1,000 in 1919 to build to rose garden at Montebello Park.

Today the fundraising St. Catharines Horticultural Society teams up with the St. Catharines Green Committee and the city’s parks and recreation department to keep the gardens across St. Catharines looking good.

“The money goes to city beautification projects. We have done many throughout the city,” says Harte.

The organization has worked on the gardens at the Merritton cenotaph, rock sculptures on Niagara Street by Currie Street, and Merritton Bill Wiley Memorial Parkette next to Sobeys on Glendale Avenue. It has also planted and cared for the meditation garden at BME Church on Geneva Street.

For the society’s 150th anniversary, members planted the garden at the intersection of Church Street, Welland Avenue and Niagara Street.

“Our mission is to provide leadership and assist in the promotion of all areas of gardening, horticulture and environmental issues for beautifying and providing enjoyment for the city,” says Harte.

Tickets for Sunday’s tour are $10. They are available at a variety of locations throughout St. Catharines or at each garden on the tour — the list is at www.gardenontario.org.

“The money we get from the plant sale and the garden tour, these are our two fundraising events,” says Harte,

“We have a bursary for Niagara College horticultural students, we provided money for the greenhouse at St. Catharines Collegiate and when they had a horticultural program there we donated money for student nurseries. We also donated money to horticultural books at the library at Niagara College.”

For more information call 905-687-1178 or email stcchort@gmail.com.

Where to get tickets and tour information

Forget-Me-Not Cards & Gifts, Lakeshore Square

The Watering Can, 28 James St.

Grantham Home Hardware, 400 Scott St.

Home Hardware, 111 Hartzel Rd.

Niagara Nurseries, 1643 Regional Road 81 (St. Paul Street)

Stems Etc., 101 Lakeport Rd.

Rice Road Garden Centre & Greenhouses, 1361 Rice Rd., Welland

160th anniversary tea

When: Saturday, with guest speaker Charlie Dobbin “Gardening for climate change”

Where: Grantham Lions Hall/Club 732 Niagara St. St. Catharines, ON L2M 7W7

Tickets: $30 each; includes sandwiches, tea, desserts and draw prizes

For tickets go to www.gardenontario.org/site/s169/snapd%20tickets%20for%20160th%20tea.pdf