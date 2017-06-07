The South Lincoln Bears won’t be going into hibernation for the final time until they have played one last basketball game.

That farewell takes place today at the Smithville high school, where the senior boys team will be facing an alumni team in a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.

Alumni who graduated as far back as 1993 are expected to return to their alma mater for the game, as is an alum who is flying in from Alberta for the occasion.

South Lincoln High School is closing after 62 years at the end of the current academic year later this month.

Niagara lawn bowlers qualify for nationals

Niagara will be well-represented at the Canadian lawn bowling championships taking place Aug. 13-19 in British Columbia.

Both the men’s and women’s teams from District 6, which includes clubs in the region, earned silver medals at the Ontario Men and Women Fours Championships held last weekend in Burlington.

Making up the men’s team are David Houtby, skip; Murray Wright, vice; Barry Mills, second; and Ian McPherson, lead; all playing out of the Niagara Falls Lawn Bowling.

Laura McPherson, skip, Niagara Falls; Val Williams, vice, Glenridge Lawn Bowling Club; Elaine Houtby, second, Niagara Falls; and Pat Kostecki, lead, Glenbridge; are on the women’s team going on to compete in Victoria.

Brock wrestlers pin down medals in Germany

Three Brock University club wrestlers won gold medals and one settled for a silver at the Women’s German Prix.

Olivia Di Bacco, 69-kilogram division; Michelle Fazzari, 58 kg; and Jessica MacDonald, 53 kg; each finished first in their respective categories, while Jade Parsons placed second in 48-kg weight class.

“Our program continues to get stronger each day,” head coach Marty Calder said. “We have set high standards for our wrestlers and each – and every – time they continue to excel, both domestically and internationally.”

Combined record for the four wrestlers was 13-1 at the three-day competition that wrapped up Sunday in Dormagen, near Dusseldorf.

Knights women’s soccer team adds goalkeeper

Rob Lalama continues to be busy preparing for his first season as head coach of the Niagara College women’s soccer team.

After recruiting fullback Lauren Frasca and adding transfers Renee Lafrance and Alex Craig, both midfielders, to the program, he signed goalkeeper Alexis Hebert.

Last season the 5-foot-2 Waterdown native saw action in net for St. Mary Catholic High School as well as the North Mississauga Soccer Club.

Hebert plans to enrol in the business, sales and marketing program at the regional community college’s Niagara-on-the-Lake campus.

“What immediately caught my eye about Alexis was her athleticism and communication skill,” Lalama said. “These skills give her complete control of the penalty area.”

Frasca played soccer and volleyball at Notre Dame College School, while Lafrance and Craig played soccer at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ken., and Sheridan College, respectively.

Badgers men’s team fails to make the cut

Brock University men’s team failed to make the cut and advance to the final round of the Canadian University/College Golf Championship at Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club in Barrie.

The Badgers were among nine teams that didn’t qualify at a tournament won by Laval University, with a one-stroke victory over Wilfrid Laurier University.

Brock finished with a total of 948 on rounds of 321, 318 and 309.

