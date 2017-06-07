Smith out as Wainfleet's CAO

After just a little more than a year on the job, Michael Smith is no longer Wainfleet’s chief administrative officer.



Wainfleet Mayor April Jeffs said township staff was notified Wednesday morning, and added no more information would be released due to the matter being a personnel issue.



Smith, originally from the Cambridge area, was hired as CAO in March of last year. He replaced Scott Luey, who left for the top job in Port Colborne in July 2015.



Smith came to Wainfleet from Thunder Bay, where he held the position of general manager of community services for four years. He also worked for the City of Waterloo for almost 12 years and was the of asset management there.



His departure from the township marks the fifth in management changes. The township has parted ways with planner Michael Smith, treasurer Robyn Madere, drainage superintendent Brett Jackson, and fire chief Harry Flagg in the last year-and-a-half.



“Going forward, our senior leadership team will function as the highest level of management,” said Jeffs.



That team consists of fire chief Kevin Foster, operations manager Richard Nan, CEO/chief librarian Lorrie Atkinson, communications, health and safety, human resources’ Lee Gudgeon, and manager of corporate services/treasurer/clerk Adam Cross.



As to whether a new CAO would be hired, the mayor said is a future discussion and would be up to council to decide.



