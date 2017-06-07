Letters to the editor

Our readers write about minimum wage and The War Amps Key Tag Service.

Minimum wage hikes do not kill business

Supposedly the only two things that are inevitable are death and taxes.

But we can add another to that short list? The wailing and whining from conservatives and the business communities whenever government passes progressive legislation that will benefit the poorest members of our society.

A $15 an hour minimum wage will kill jobs and shut down small business, they protest. What they are really saying is “keep your hands off my stash.”

However, a recent analysis from the National Employment Law Project in Washington shows the opposite to be true. Government data spanning more than 70 years show that raising minimum wages does not kill small business and in fact has a positive effect on the economy. People working for minimum wages will spend every dollar that they earn, which boosts the economy from the bottom up.

David Fowler

Wainfleet

Finding keys simple way to help amputees

Most of us don’t realize how valuable our car keys are until we lose them.

With remote starters and built-in unlock systems, keys are not as simple or cheap as they used to be, with many owners paying hundreds of dollars in replacement fees.

But for more than 70 years, The War Amps Key Tag Service has been helping Canadians avoid these costs.

Each key tag has a confidential number so if you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier at no cost.

Although it’s a free service, donations provide child amputees, and amputees across the country, with vital programs and financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs.

Growing up as a right arm and partial left hand amputee, I can personally attest to the value of these programs in Ontario.

If you did not receive a War Amps key tag, you can order them at waramps.ca or call toll free 1-800-250-3030.

Denise Swedlo,

Graduate of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program