BARKOVICH: Another cultural landmark disappearing

While the shuttering and sale of an iconic, east-side cultural hall is not a new story, its loss to the community should not go without editorial comment.

A telephone call earlier in the week from an onlooker, claiming that demolition is imminent, was the springboard to act.

Gone but not forgotten is McCabe Avenue's Ukrainian Cultural Centre, in its heyday a welcoming host to wedding receptions and union meetings, Rose Festival coronations and holiday celebrations, Ukrainian concerts and Ukrainian school fundraising dances and, last but not least, weekly

Wednesday afternoon cabbage roll and pyrohy sales.

Its demise is part of a trend in our hometown that from all indications is unstoppable and irreversible: the decline and fall of 20th-century incubated ethnic culture. In the past 15 or so years, ethnic halls in Welland and area have been falling like dominoes. Some ethnic churches have closed, with

the likelihood that more are to come.

Ukrainian Cultural Centre and the 4.2-hectare site it is situated on was sold in 2015. Long enough for Myron Groch, who had a short tenure as secretary, followed by many years as treasurer of the Ukrainian Youth Association, to get over the loss.

But not really.

Groch, 77, soft-spoken and articulate, said this is far more than a bricks-and-mortar infrastructure loss. Transcending that, he said, is the accompanying loss of identity.

“I hate to say it, but we lost our identity. ‘Ukrainian Cultural Centre’ was a popular name. Now it’s not out there any more … To me, identity is very important. The hall kept us together.”

He came to Canada from Ukraine in 1958. He wasn’t here long before he found himself “amazed” by the cultural similarities that were found.

“I thought I came to the old country.”

Back then, ethnic gathering places were numerous. Along with the halls, there were distinct ethnic neighbourhoods, small businesses, mom and pop groceries, shoe stores, clothing stores and more.

But the landscape today is a far cry from what it used to be, for the Ukrainians and other ethnic cultures as well.

The site for their hall was purchased in the early 1960s, Groch said, and the hall went up shortly after.

It was the largest hall in the city, seating 500 for events such as weddings and banquets, and quickly built a reputation for catering. It was home to the Wesnyanka (“Spring”) Dancers, a youth group that entertained locally and afar for 15 to 20 years from the mid- or late-1970s to 1990s. For a time

there was a Ukrainian school that had as many as 100 youngsters. A Ukrainian ladies auxiliary pre-dated the hall, it was renowned in the community for fundraising on behalf of the hospital foundation through cabbage roll sales which ended in December 2016. It raised thousands and thousands of dollars for this cause.

As time went on, however, things began to unravel. Fewer and fewer youth showed interest in the cultural dance group, or others went on to university then left town for employment elsewhere, and it had to fold.

The popularity of large weddings declined and bookings went down. Industries closed and social events that were held in Ukrainian Cultural Centre for years were no more. Even New Year’s Eve celebrations with sit-down meals followed by dancing became a tough sell and were discontinued.

And attrition took its toll on members: “We lost a lot to natural deaths. At the end we were 30 people or so.”

Local business owner Greg Woods remembers booking the hall for several fundraisers he organized through Greg Woods Real Estate back in the mid- to late-1980s. He said it was a popular venue with partygoers and sellouts meant a crowd of 400 or so.

“They (hall management) were always easy to work with, it was a pleasure,” Woods said.

He organized three fundraisers for the hospital foundation and a couple for Habitat for Humanity.

“We made $10,000, $11,000 (at each fundraiser) in that hall. That was a lot of money back then.”

Groch said St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church and hall on Harriet Street is still functioning. A parishioner, he said it is expecting arrival of a new priest to replace the elderly and ailing pastor, Father John Sloan. I asked how long the parish is expected to continue but he wouldn’t

hazard as much as a guess. Another hall, Ontario Road’s Ukrainian Labour Temple, is said by one source to be on its last legs with closure possible in the fall.

New housing is expected to rise soon on the site of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre. The first purchaser had the property for about a year, then turned around and flipped it to another buyer, reportedly making a tidy windfall in the process.

Groch said his last time there, the hall’s sign was still on the building. With a longing in his heart, he said how nice it would be if it could be preserved in some way, thereby providing a link to a long-respected identity in our hometown.

— Lifelong Welland resident Joe Barkovich has spent much of that time watching people. He continues to be amazed seeing the best and not so best in us, but that’s life. Get a glimpse of how Joe sees our part of the world in his weekly column. He can be reached at whererailsandwatermeet@gmail.com.