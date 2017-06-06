Pelham names fire hall for Chief Jim Phelps

Children and grandchildren of two-time fire chief Jim Phelps filled Pelham town council chambers Monday.

They watched firefighters unveil a drawing of the town’s northern fire station with his name on it.

Phelps, who died in April at 82, pushed for a replacement of a 10-year-old “temporary” Short Hills Fire and Rescue station. He oversaw its planning and building.

“Chief Jim Phelps Pelham Fire Station 3,” on Cream Street north of Sixteen Road, is the town’s most recent fire hall from which the Short Hills Fire and Rescue volunteers protect the northern portion of the town, including Short Hills Provincial Park.

Fire Chief Bob Lymburner called Phelps “a friend, brother and mentor.”

Phelps was a firefighter for 57 years starting in 1956. He retired from 38 years with the St. Catharines fire service where he was chief fire prevention officer.

Phelps, from his home in Effingham, joined the Pelham department as a volunteer firefighter.

Mayor Dave Augustyn said Phelps became an interim fire chief from 1995 to 1999 to fill a sudden vacancy. He then became district chief for the Short Hills unit. In 2010, he volunteered to step in as chief again until the hiring of Lymburner a couple of years later.

The mayor said Phelps was more than simply an interim fire chief. He cleared up long-standing issues and made improvements, such as the new fire station.

Phelp’s youngest son, Jeff Phelps, said the family was very moved and grateful for a firefighters memorial service and final fire truck ride at his father’s funeral “and now this great honour.”

“Dad spent much of his retirement working for the town,” he quipped.

Lymburner said the fire department wants to put the name on the fire station as soon as possible.