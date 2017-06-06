Nicole Rigas-DiDomenico ended her four-year women’s basketball career with the Ryerson Rams by playing in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) All-Star Game.

That wasn’t the only parting gift the Niagara Falls native and A.N. Myer Secondary School graduate received before going on to teachers college at Brock University.

Rigas-DiDomenico’s excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community was recognized by the OUA, who presented her with the Joy Bellinger Award.

Rigas-DiDomenico donated 50 inches of hair raising more than $5,000 to fight breast cancer for her part in the Ryerson Rams Shoot for the Cure.

Caring about the needs of others is second nature to Rigas-DiDomenico. She couldn’t recall needing motivation to work in the community.

“It is something that has always been natural to me,” the 22-year-old said. “I have been given so many opportunities in my life through sport and I feel that it is important to pay that forward to others.”

As an academic mentor with Ryerson’s athletic department, Rigas-DiDomenico works with at-risk youth at Toronto Community Housing events, including the Nike Basketball Academy and Jays Care Big Sports Day events.

She speaks to underprivileged youth about bullying and the power of sport in this community outreach.

The need to function effectively as part of a team and the important life lessons that go hand-in-hand with competing in sports have helped shape the person Rigas-DiDomenico is today.

“I learned how to be a leader, how to take initiative and how to work hard,” she said. “I learned how to push myself to be the best, not only for myself but for the betterment of the team.”

Another benefit she derived from sports is friendships didn’t end with the final buzzer nor after she took her game to the next level and played on different teams.

“I have built lifelong relationships with those I have met along the way, including teammates, coaches and classmates.”

Ryerson’s athletic valedictorian and a Canadian Interuniversity Sports (CIS) All-Academic Canadian, Rigas-DiDomenico also received an award for women in leadership as well as one for contribution to athletics, campus and community life.

At Myer Rigas-Domenico played soccer and volleyball as well as hoops, and she also went out for track and field. She learned early on how to juggle academics with athletics and having a social life.

“As early as middle school I was always travelling for basketball, so I learned how to adapt my schedule to complete my homework in order to have free time.”

Rigas-DiDomenico said putting school first and completing assignments in a “timely manner” left her free for other activities.

“Which in my case were spending time with family and friends, playing basketball and giving back in the community.”

Ryerson won the gold medal at the 2016 OUA women’s basketball championships and a silver at nationals.

She was a four-sport athlete and honours student at Myer before accepting a full athletic and academic scholarship to major in early childhood studies at Ryerson.

