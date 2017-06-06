What starts with a dogfight, ends with a night of fishing and in between features young men making four unique fashion statements?

If you answered the 2017-18 Niagara IceDogs schedule, you probably have the Saturday, Sept. 23, season opener on the road versus the Hamilton Bulldogs already red-circled on your calendar.

In all likelihood, the Ontario Hockey League team’s first home game at Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines – against the defending league champion Erie Otters six nights later – is up there, too.

Don’t put down that marker just yet. Four other dates on the schedule of 34 home games are also worthy of note, especially if you like to see the IceDogs wear their passion for community outreach, and just to have fun, on their sleeves ...

... and on the fronts and on the backs of their jerseys.

As it has in the past, the team will once again be wearing speciality jerseys, one-off creations that will be raffled off with proceeds going to charity after they are worn once, hopefully in a win.

Fans can look forward to seeing the ’Dogs adorned in something other than the familiar red, black and white on four occasions during the upcoming season.

Niagara will wear speciality jerseys on Autism Awareness Night Saturday, Oct. 21, when the Ottawa 67’s provide the opposition; against the Barrie Colts on the first-ever Ugly Christmas Jersey night Saturday, Dec. 16, and on Pink in the Rink Night — Friday, Jan. 16, versus the Sarnia Sting — in support of breast cancer awareness.

Final speciality jersey game of the season — and likely to include more than a little green to dazzle the eyes of the visiting Mississauga Steelheads — is Saturday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day and Fun Appreciation Night.

There are two other “theme games” on the schedule the team released Tuesday: Halloween Game, Saturday, Oct. 28, against the Sudbury Wolves; Teddy Bear Toss Game, Thursday, Dec. 15, versus the North Bay Battalion.

Brianne Whitty, manager of ticket sales for the IceDogs, said the annual New Year’s Eve game is “back by popular demand.” Niagara will close out the calendar against Hamilton.

Among the highlights during the first half of the season is Saturday, Sept. 30, when the IceDogs host the team that beat them in the first round of the playoffs, the Peterborough Petes.

Also on the schedule is a home-and-home series with the defending Memorial Cup champion Windsor Spitfires. Niagara visits the City of Roses Sunday, Feb. 11, with the Spits coming to the Garden City for a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, March 11.

Longest string of home games in league play is six games — Dec. 31 to Jan 12 — with the team scheduled to play two five-game stretches on the road: Oct. 29-Nov. 12, Jan. 27-Feb. 6.

January and March are the busiest home months, with seven games apiece; while February has the most road games, eight.

bfranke@postmedia.com

2017-18 Niagara IceDogs

regular-season home games

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Erie at Niagara, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Peterborough at Niagara, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

Sudbury at Niagara, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Mississauga at Niagara, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Ottawa at Niagara, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Oshawa at Niagara, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Sudbury at Niagara, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

Kingston at Niagara, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

North Bay at Niagara, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

Ottawa at Niagara, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

Mississauga at Niagara, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

Erie at Niagara, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

London at Niagara, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

North Bay at Niagara, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Barrie at Niagara, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

Hamilton at Niagara, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 4

Guelph at Niagara, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

Sudbury at Niagara, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JAN. 7

Kingston at Niagara, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 11

Erie at Niagara, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 12

Barrie at Niagara, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

Kitchener at Niagara, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 26

Sarnia at Niagara, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

Sault Ste. Marie at Niagara, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

Owen Sound at Niagara, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 22

Saginaw at Niagara, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 1

Hamilton at Niagara, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

Barrie at Niagara, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

Peterborough at Niagara, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

Flint at Niagara, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

Windsor at Niagara, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

Hamilton at Niagara, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

Mississauga at Niagara, 2 p.m.