The Niagara Thunderhawks have picked a good time to play their best lacrosse of the season.

The Thunderhawks (6-8) have won three of their last five games to put themselves back into playoff contention in Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League action.

Two of those victories were against the other two teams in the region. Niagara defeated the Welland Generals, 14-10; and the St. Catharines Spartans, 10-6; during the past week.

Hunter Lemieux, who currently sits in ninth place in league scoring with 31 goals and 65 points, paced the Thunderhawks with a hat trick and two assists in the win at home over Welland, while newly acquired Bryce Mayea also had three goals to go along with one assist.

Saul Vanderzalm, with three; Kent Baker-Printup, Ryan John, Matt Mines amd Devin Napolean, one each; also scored goals as the Thunderhawks improved to 2-0 against Welland in league play this season.

Mayea, four goals; Evan Printup, Mines, two apiece; Brandon Sveda and Lemieux accounted for the Niagara offence in the victory over St. Catharines, also at home.

Lemieux led all players in the game with five assists.

Nathan Maloney, Malcolm Vanderzalm, Saul Vanderzalm, John, Lemiuex and John found the back of the net for the T-Hawks in a 13-6 road loss Sunday to the Orangeville Northmen.

Niagara currently sits two points back of the Point Edward Pacer for the eighth and final The St. Catharines (4-11) has lost seven straight games and the Spartans are barely hanging on in the playoff race.

In addition to their loss to Niagara, St. Catharines dropped decisions to the Hamilton Bengals, 9-7; and Elora Mohawks, 18-4; in the last week.

Mario Caito, Kealon Pilon, with two; Mike Sanzone and Andrew Somerville scored for the Spartans in the loss to the T-Hawks, Caito, Pilon, three each; and Connor Aquanno in the setback at home to Hamilton, while Brett Barnes, Henry Sites, Aquanno and Caito provided the offence in the road loss to Elora.

The Generals (3-12) have lost three games in a row – Niagara, 14-10; Hamilton, 13-6; Six Nations Rebels, 20-5 - after picking up their third win of the season.

Talon Badawey and Brodie Thoms, each with four goals; Bailey Fournier-Higgins and Brandon Porga scored against the Thunderhawks, Fournier-Higgins, two; Caleb Ambrosio, Peter Hryniuk and Cole Miller versus Hamilton with Badawey, Mitchell Geoffrey, Sam LeClair and Porga were the goal-getters in the loss at home to Six Nations.

Porga collected four assists against the Rebels.

Welland’s road loss to Hamilton featured 168 minutes in penalties, including 112 assessed against the Generals.

Porga continues to be one of the lone bright spots for the Generals this season. The last-year junior B player has 26 goals and 69 points, good enough for seventh place overall in league scoring.

Andrew Garant of the Windsor Clippers is the league’s points leader heading into the week with 27 goals and 67 collects for 94 points in 14 games.

The week ahead

in junior B lacrosse

Following are home games for the upcoming week involving the three junior B lacrosse teams in Niagara:

Tuesday: Niagara Thunderhawks at St. Catharines Spartans, 8 p.m. Merritton Centennial Arena.

Thursday: Niagara Thunderhawks at Welland Generals, 7:30 p.m. Welland Main Arena.

Sunday: Point Edward Pacers at Niagara Thunderhawks, 4:00 p.m., Meridian Credit Union Arena, Virgil; St. Catharines Spartans at Welland Generals, 7 p.m., Welland Main Arena.