Four riders have started the motorcycle racing season at Welland County Speedway 2-0.

Sam Manyon of Akron, Ohio, has yet to be beat after he qualifies for a feature race in the Veterans category, and Taia Little of Welland is heading into Week 3 of the season undefeated in 250 novice.

Little, one of several riders to compete in more than racing class at the dirt track on Netherby Road east of Highway 140 in Welland, placed third in 85 cc Saturday after pacing the pack in the season opener.

Kris Boothby is also racing in two divisions. The Huntsville rider has two checkered flags to his credit Production ATV and has a first as well as a third so far this season in Open ATV.

Also with two wins in two starts is Brantford’s Liam Caskie in the 50 cc chain-drive entry racing class.

Following are the top three finishers from Saturday night’s feature races:

Production ATV: 1. Boothby; 2. Jeff Chandler, Carrying Place, Ont.; 3. Ben Shoalts, Wainfleet.

Open ATV: 1. Chuck Graham, Embrun, Ont.; Nathan Prior, Ethel, Ont.; 3. Boothby.

Vintage Modified: 1. Tyler Brown, Muskoka; 2. Brad Kitto, Corunna, Ont.; 3. Mark Fairfull. Guelph.

50-cc, chain-drive: 1. McCaskie; 2. Brennan Middlemiss, Welland; 3. Seth Parsons.

65 cc: 1. Adrian St. Amand; 2. Maguire Scott, Welland; 3. Shayne Parsons.

85 cc: 1. Brandon Keys, Princeton, Ont.; 2. Boyd Deadman, Woodstock; 3. Little.

250 novice: 1. Little; 2. Dylan Marie-Bielx, Kingsville, Ont.; 3. Deadman.

DTX novice: 1. Logan Wilson, Rockwood; 2/ Mack Willms, Elmira; 3. Bruce Martin, Winterbourne, Ont.

DTX intermediate: 1. Brown; 2. Matty Ward, Ancaster; 3. Shane Corbeil, Welland.

DTX expert: 1. Doug Lawrence, Mississauga; 2. Chris Evans, Jordan Station; 3. Tyler Seguin, Welland.

Open novice: 1. Tysen McLellan, Welland; 2. Kyle Lonnen, Albion, N.Y.; 3. Willms.

Open intermediate: 1. Brown; 2. Corbeil; 3. Dustin Lambert, Welland.

Open expert: 1. Lawrence; 2. Seguin; 3. Brodie Buchan, Leamington.

Veterans: 1. Manyon; 2. John Kehoe, Oakville; 3. Tom Goodfield, Swain, N.Y.

Racing is back on track, weather permitting, Saturday. Gates open at 2:30 p.m., practice begins at 5 p.m. with qualifying heats for youth classes getting underway at 6 p.m.

The Les Washbon Memorial highlights a program that will feature points races in all divisions as well as a visit by the 750-cc racing class.