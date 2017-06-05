100 years of service

In 1917, Chicago businessman Melvin Jones invited business clubs from around the U.S. to meet and to take up his idea for a service-centered organization.



After first forming a Lions Club in the Windy City, Jones went to form Lions Clubs International on June 7 of the same year, according to its website.



This past Friday, Lions Club members gathered in Port Colborne to raise a flag at city hall in celebration of the organization’s 100th anniversary.



“We have 1.4 million members worldwide and we’re the only democratic service club allowed in China,” said Port Colborne Lions Club president Dave Beck, at the flag raising.



Beck said the local Lions Club was formed in 1922, making it one of the oldest clubs in Canada at 95 years old. The international organization can be found in 210 countries and geographic areas around the world.



And for almost as long as there has been a club in the city, there’s been a Lions Carnival held. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for the organization, he said.



Beck said the carnival, held at Lions Field at the corner of Elm Street and Killaly Street West, runs July 13 to 16 this year and added tickets will be on sale there for the annual car draw.



The car draw is also another fundraiser for the organization. The winning ticket for the draw will be held at the Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival on Monday, August 7 at Market Square.



The rides at the Lions Carnival are not the only attraction, there’s also the famous doughnuts made by members. The doughnuts attract people from all around, and the Lions have even taken to having one-day sales of the freshly-made treats outside of the carnival.



“We sell pies a few times a year, do the food for the 444 Walleye tournament, run a guide dog walk fundraiser and more,” said Beck.



He said the organization recently donated $10,000 to Welland hospital for a microscope to be used in the ophthalmology department, and will soon be donating funds to Port Colborne Public Library for benches to put outside the building. The library will also receive $1,000 for its summer reading program.



“We’re sponsoring and paying for a guide dog for an autistic boy … and we just ran our guide dog walk out of our hall on Chippawa Road.”



Beck said there are a host of other groups and organizations, especially childrens’ organizations, the group sponsors. Bursaries are provided for the city’s two high schools, too.



“We have maybe 40 active members right now …. we’d never survive the carnival without our members and volunteers. We’re always looking for new members,” he said.



More information about the club can be found on its Facebook page.