Firefighters make quick work of small fire

Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services firefighters responded to the back of 183 Main Street West Port Colborne just before 3 p.m. Saturday for the report of a fire.

Once on scene, firefighters found a pile of burning rubbish and quickly extinguished it.

They checked to make sure the fire did not spread inside the building.

Damage was estimated at $1,000. There was no word on the cause of the fire.