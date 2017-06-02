Making Wainfleet fire safe

A 60 per cent non-compliance rate for mandatory smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in township homes sets off alarm bells, says Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services Chief Kevin Foster.



Foster says those numbers are what firefighters have found over the last four years, and the reason why the fire service is launching its Home Fire Safety Health Check program again this month.



Wainfleet volunteer firefighter Chuck Farkas says the program has covered a wide area of the township over the last fours years and found the non-compliance rate to be too high in even meeting the minimum smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector standards of the Ontario Fire Code.



Smoke alarms are mandatory on every level of a home and outside sleeping areas. Carbon monoxide alarms are mandatory in all residential homes containing fuel fired appliances and/or an attached garage.



The free and voluntary program will give Wainfleet homeowners the opportunity to have their homes inspected for fire safety by Wainfleet firefighters.



“Our goal is to continue to encourage and improve fire safety in the township," says Foster.



He wants all homes to have working smoke alarms so families receive an early warning if there is a fire.



“Our priority is keeping the Wainfleet community safe through having working alarms in all homes. Today, fires burn hotter and faster than ever before, leaving you and your family mere seconds to

escape once the smoke alarm sounds,” he says.



Firefighters will be targeting the Lakeshore Road area of the township to begin its 2017 program and will expand into other areas as the campaign progresses. Firefighters will be visiting homes in this area on weeknights between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and on Saturdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1p.m. and will answer any questions that residents have regarding fire and life safety.



With many seasonal residents along the lakeshore areas, Foster says efforts will be made to reach those not yet in the township. He says the weekend hours will allow firefighters to reach those people when they do arrive.



The chief says residents who wish to have their homes inspected before firefighters reach their area can arrange a check during Safety Day on Saturday in the township, and firefighters will follow up with them. Residents can also book a visit by contacting the township at 905-899-3463 ext. 277 or fpo@wainfleet.ca.



