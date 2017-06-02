Kris Dube

Special to the Times

Local MPP Wayne Gates hopes to meet next week with the premier to discuss a new stabling policy he believes will have a serious negative impact on the Fort Erie Race Track.

He has spoken on the issue several times, and Monday morning continued to press the Liberal government and Premier Kathleen Wynne for a meeting.

“A few years ago the Fort Erie Race Track was facing closure. The residents of the town rallied and we were able to come together and ensure the race track survived. Now it continues to break betting records year after year despite operating on only 40 days,” Gates said in the legislature.

Woodbine’s new policy, limiting the times a horse stabled at Woodbine can race in Fort Erie, has one goal only, says Gates, “and that’s that at the end of the day there will be only one thoroughbred race track left in Ontario.”

The policy change would also see Woodbine run races with the same claimers as those already run in Fort Erie.

There is a sense of urgency in having this meeting “sooner rather than later,” Gates said, expecting it could take place next week.

He has asked the premier to “stand up for the small horseracing tracks in Ontario and the thousands of livelihoods that depend on you stopping this destructive stabling policy.”

Gates, in a hand-delivered letter to the premier, was asking for a meeting with Wynne, himself, Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop and CEO of the race track Jim Thibert.

The premier acknowledged receipt of Gates’ letter and publicly committed to a meeting between herself, Jeff Leal, the minister responsible for horse, and also suggested Charles Sousa, minister of finance, should be present.

Gates was told Monday a letter had already been sent to his office agreeing to a meeting.