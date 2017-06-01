No one is racing to the points championship in the Junior 1 Division in the karting program at Merrittville Speedway.

There has still to be a repeat winner of the competitive racing class three weeks into the season at the Thorold track.

Cohen Corbett was the latest to take the checkered flag leading Jackson Maytum, Nigel Pendykoski, Madelyn Goulding, Amber White and Noah Kugler across the finish line in Tuesday night’s 15-lap feature.

Corbett and Pendykowski were the pace-setters in their respective eight-lap qualifying heats.

Ben Colavecchia, in Novice 1; and Davis Grocott, Junior Restricted; also raced to their first feature wins this week.

In other the other weekly division, it was Jacob Mamo winning his second victory in Novice 2 and Joey Priestley and Travis Majuery improving to 3-0 in the Junior 2 and Senior Animal divisions, respectively.

Following are feature race results from this week’s karting program:

Designed Wright Performance Manufacturing Novice 1 Division, eight laps: Ben Colavecchia, Wayne Swinson.

RCM Racing Equipment Performance Manufacturing Junior 1 Division, 15 laps: Cohen Corbett, Jackson Maytum, Nigel Pendykoski, Madelyn Goulding, Amber White, Noah Kugler, Logan Iliffe, Hana Rothwell.

Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Performance Manufacturing Junior 2 Division, 15 laps: Joey Priestley, Owen Kaiser, Spencer Maytum, Zach Trotter.

Superior PetroFuels Performance Manufacturing Junior Restricted Division First Feature, 15 laps: Davis Grocott, Jaedon Lawson, Devon Rayment, Jacob Mamo.

Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Performance Manufacturing Senior Animal Division, 20 laps: Travis Majuery, Ashley Moore, Kathleen Lampman, Dylan Culp.

Kart racing continues Tuesday. Pits open at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m.

Grandstand admission is free.