There is no questioning the work ethic right now.

Unfortunately that hard work isn’t paying off in the junior A lacrosse win column for the St. Catharines Athletics.

The A’s fell to 2-5 in league play Wednesday night at Jack Gatecliff Arena, losing 5-3 to the Orangeville Northmen.

In their five losses this season the Athletics have lost by a total of 12 goals, including four losses by two goals or less.

“The close losses are tough to swallow,” said captain Holden Garlent who scored shorthanded Wednesday night to open the scoring for St. Catharines.

“We have to find the answers to win these tight games.”

The A’s opened a 3-1 lead against the Northmen but failed to score over the final 38:45.

“Tonight’s game was a close battle,” Garlent said. “(Nick) Damude played great for us, and so did their goalie. We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Garlent is right.

Northmen starting goaltender Dylan Hartley made 44 saves on the night, including 30 straight to end the game, while Damude was his normal solid self for St. Catharines turning aside 43 shots.

Garlent is confident once the Athletics full roster is intact the wins will come.

Last year’s Athletics leading scorer, Alex Simmons, should return from prep school in the United States next week.

“The message is to just keep our heads up,” Garlent said. “With Simmons returning soon, hopefully he might be able to help us put up a couple of more goals on a consistent basis.”

“We’re playing good ball right now, and it’s just a matter of time before the W’s (wins) start piling up.”

A’s Acorns: Alex Simmons, Kealon Pilon, Jacob McMillan Jacob Johnson, Mike Davies, Brett Erskine and Connor Aquanno all did not dress for St. Catharines … Damude continues to lead all Ontario junior A goalies with a 5.10 goals against average, and .869 save percentage … Former Niagara IceDog, and new member of the Brock Badgers hockey and lacrosse teams, Justin Brack is an alternate captain for Orangeville, which improved to 3-4 with the win. Brack had one assist and five minutes in penalties.

THE SCOOP

Northmen 5, Athletics 3

Postmedia News Star of the Game: Orangeville goaltender Dylan Hartley, with 44 saves of 47 shots.

Scoring for Orangeville Northmen: Zak Deaken (3) PP, Randy Black (1), Braiden Davis (1), Mac O’Keefe (1), Kyle Staveley (2). Scoring for St. Catharines Athletics: Holden Garlent (5) SH, Josh Rex (2), Bryan Hancock (6).

Goaltending, shots-goals: Orangeville, Dylan Hartley, 47-44; St. Catharines, Nick Damude, 48-43.

Power play, goals-chances: Orangeville, 1-4; St. Catharines, 0-5.

Penalties, in minutes: Orangeville, 19; St. Catharines, 16.

Attendance at Jack Gatecliff Arena: 234.

Next games for St. Catharines: today at Barrie Lakeshore, 8 p.m.; Sunday at Toronto Beaches, 6 p.m.; Wednesday, home to Toronto Beaches, 8 p.m.