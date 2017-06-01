Vet charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty

A St. Catharines veterinarian is charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty under the Criminal Code of Canada relating to abuse at his clinic that occurred in 2013.

The Ontario SPCA and Lincoln County Humane Society served Dr. Mahavir Rekhi Thursday morning at Skyway Animal Hospital on Welland Avenue, SPCA Insp. Scott Sylvia said.

Rekhi is scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines courtroom on July 14. The case is now in the hands of the Crown attorney.

The criminal charges have yet to be proven in court.

At noon Thursday, Rekhi’s office was locked and in darkness. The parking lot was empty except for a news van from a local television station. Attempts to reach Rekhi were not successful.

A small group of protesters began gathering near the parking lot in the afternoon as word of the charges spread.

“A great deal of information was brought forth during this investigation,” said Regional Insp. Carol VanderHeide of the Ontario SPCA. “The investigations team thoroughly examined all relevant evidence, which allowed us to proceed with 16 charges against the accused.”

Rekhi is facing eight counts of causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal. He also charged with a further eight counts of failing to provide suitable and adequate care for an animal.

Sylvia said the Ontario SPCA and Lincoln County Humane Society launched the criminal investigation on Sept. 14, 2016, after the media reported that the College of Veterinarians of Ontario had suspended Rekhi’s licence.

“We have conducted investigations that concluded in a shorter period of time — when the evidence was more readily available or more clear,” Sylvia said. “Because we learned about it through the media, we had to start from scratch.

“There is no time limit on this because it is an indictable offence, and for something of this nature we want to make sure we did a very thorough job.”

Rekhi’s licence was suspended by the college for abusing animals in his care on Aug. 20, 2016, after a disciplinary hearing. He was also fined $10,000.

Rekhi fulfilled all of the college’s conditions, which included some re-training and mentoring, and had his licence reinstated on Feb. 20.

He re-opened his practice at Skyway Animal Hospital but is still subject to three surprise inspections each year for the next two years stemming from his discipline order.

The case made national headlines when the complainants, who were former employees, went public with video evidence they had gathered as part of their complaint to the college. The employees believed the college’s penalties were too lenient.

Kim Huson, a communications specialist with the College of Veterinarians of Ontario, confirmed Rekhi still has his general licence to practise veterinary medicine despite the criminal charges.

“The college is unequivocal in its position that animal abuse and neglect is never acceptable,” Huson said. “The college will carefully review the information related to these serious charges and follow the progress of this case to determine if future action is necessary concerning Dr. Rekhi’s licence to practise veterinary medicine in Ontario.”

Animal Justice, an animal rights organization based in Ottawa, applauded authorities for bringing about criminal charges.

“There should be no second chances for vets who abuse pets,” said lawyer Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice. “The unacceptably weak suspension from the College of Veterinarians meant that criminal prosecution was the only way to keep this abusive vet out of the clinic and prevent him from hurting other animals.”

