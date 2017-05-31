Safety Day in Wainfleet

Children are being encouraged to bring their bicycles to Wainfleet’s eighth annual Safety Awareness Day and Bicycle Rodeo to learn the rules of the road Saturday.



“Niagara Regional Police will teach them road safety,” said Mark Michaud, treasurer of Wainfleet Safety Advisory Committee.



Michaud said those children that register and take part in the bicycle rodeo will be eligible to win a bicycle - a number have been donated by various businesses and groups - and receive a gift for participating.



In addition to Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services firefighters, Niagara Regional Police, Niagara EMS paramedics and Niagara OPP will be at the event.



It’s being held between the fire hall and township works building, off of Park Street in Wainfleet, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Michaud said in the event of rain, it will move indoors next door at Wainfleet Arena.



While he didn’t have a final list, Michaud said a number of groups, like Enbridge and Port Colborne Marine Auxiliary Rescue unit, will be on hand to talk about and raise safety awareness with children and their parents.



“We’ll have food and refreshments and everyone,” he said.