Research leading to rattlesnake recovery

Eleven years after a mined part of the Wainfleet Bog flooded, Anne Yagi is still seeing an effect on the Massasauga rattlesnake population.



“We know the population declined after flooding of hibernation areas in the winter of 2006. There were no survivors and no snakes born in 2007,” said Yagi, a retired management biologist with Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.



Yagi first started researching the Massasauga, Ontario’s only native venomous snake, and its hibernation areas and patterns in the bog - once mined for its peat - back in 2001.



But it was the flooding and subsequent loss of snakes, that sent her back to school to get her master’s degree in biology at Brock University and help the reptiles survive winter hibernation through forced experiments.



“I had to get all sorts of permits and permission to do forced hibernation experiments.”



A release from the university said Yagi knew that rattlesnakes instinctively return to their place of birth to hibernate, just as a salmon goes back to its original river to spawn. She wanted to break that cycle of young snakes selecting their first burrow in hibernation areas that don’t maintain life zones - the space below the frost line and above the groundwater table.



“I wanted to take their ability to choose wrong out of the equation … get them out of that central mined area,” she said in a phone interview.



When rattlesnake hibernation sites were confirmed during a radio telemetry study in the bog, the release said Yagi established a method of measuring subterranean parameters - the life zone - using groundwater wells, frost tubes, temperature and groundwater dissolved oxygen during winter. Measurements showed differences in the amount of life zone where snakes could potentially survive winter.



Yagi’s research established life zones were key to a snake’s winter survival, but found it was difficult to know exactly where the safety range started and ended.



Four years ago, she began snake hibernation research in Brock’s Cairns Family Health and Biosciences Research Complex. The release said the state-of-the-art lab was used to replicate winter temperatures found beneath Wainfleet Bog, so she could test garter snakes and Massasauga’s winter behaviour in simulated burrow habitats.



Snake behaviour in the lab was measured using a high definition camera system, the release said



“Since you can’t see down a natural burrow during winter, and you should not disturb snakes at this time, I set up both a lab and field experiment to test the life zone hypothesis,” said Yagi.



Eastern garter snakes were the first to be force hibernated in life zones in the Wainfleet Bog, the mined area of which has been undergoing restoration for more than a decade.



“I only had to prove garter snakes could survive,” she said of the first part of her forced hibernation experiment. “Last year, I put 20 Massasauga and garter snakes in the same area and all but one Massasauga survived.”



Earlier this year, Luke Gray, a third-year Earth Sciences student at Brock, used specialized ArcGIS software to generate two- and three-dimensional interpolated maps using Yagi’s life zone data collected during one of the forced hibernation experiments. The mapping helps researchers display the underground zone where snakes survived winter.



Yagi and her team were rewarded with evidence this spring that the strategy is working. The growing snake population in areas where they’d been released indicates they are returning to hibernate in the safe life zones.



For Yagi, the results are what helps keep a researcher going.



“The Cairns Complex is a wonderful facility,” she said. “Being able to do three years of metabolism and thermal behavior research in simulated winter conditions was a key to the project. Our results provide the necessary evidence for where ideal snake hibernation habitat exists, and supports our theory that successful snake hibernation requires the continuous presence of a life zone.”





FACTS



• The Massasauga is a cryptic species, the mottled pattern of their skin blending well into their surroundings and making them challenging to see in their natural habitat.

• Their venom is a modified digestive enzyme allowing them to predigest their prey (mice, voles, shrews) before swallowing them whole.

• After eating, snakes bask in the open to increase their body temperature to aid in digestion and mobility.

• Rattlesnake bites are rare in Ontario and are normally associated with the young male demographic, trying to pick up a snake. Nobody has died of a rattlesnake bite in Ontario in more than half a century.

• The Massasauga is still found in scattered locales across Ontario, including the Bruce Peninsula, the eastern shore of Georgian Bay, a small area near Windsor — and in the Wainfleet Bog, a 1,500-hectare peatland wetland near Lake Erie, in south Niagara.







