Dan Greenwood had to “call on every shot in the bag” when the 2017 Niagara District Professional Golf Tour swung into action in Fort Erie.

Happily, the answers he received on a cold and rainy day at Bridgewater Country Club were, more often than not, in the affirmative.

Greenwood, general manager and a PGA of Canada executive professional at Lookout Point Country Club in Fonthill, birdied the first playoff hole earning a victory over Adam Steinschifter of St. Catharines Golf and Country Club.

“Throughout the round, I had to call on every shot in the bag,” Greenwood said.

The 44-year-old Burlington native, who finished regulation tied with Steinschifter with an even-par 72 on the 6,664-yard course, made two recovery shots and two sand saves to remain in contention for his first tour win.

He said the sand saves came at the right time “to keep any momentum going.”

“Most of all, the putter was pretty good,” Greenwood said. “I made more than a few nice, par-saving puts that were a little longer than you would want on a regular basis.”

“I was able to roll in a couple of birdies when I gave myself the opportunity.”

Twenty Valley’s Ron Kenesky carded a 1-under-par 73 and Rockway Vineyards’ Donny Churchill and Cobblestone’s Mike Surtel each shot a 75 to round out the top five.

Devon Designs Inc., a building contractor based in St. Catharines, sponsored the opening event on this year’s tour.

In all five events will be held on a tour that dates back to 1978. Up next is the Castle Rock Classic, which is set for Wednesday, June 28, weather permitting, at Twenty Valley.

Other stops on the Niagara pro tour are the Universal Collision Championship, Friday, July 21, Grand Niagara; JCL Electric Major Championship, Monday, Aug. 28, Willodell; and Turner Dental Professional Open, Friday, Sept. 22, Rockway Vineyards.

Golf pros in the region competing in a pro-am at Lookout Point to start the season.

Top foursomes were Alex Wilson, Deanna Egers, Gabe Rapini, Rob Koran; second, Churchill, Ron Friesen, Mark Rosa, Lou Grossi; third, Bob Allan, Tony Haney, Darren Rothwell, Pal Oerhring.

On the leaderboard in individual play on the pro side of the ledger were Churchill, with 45 quota points; Wilson, life member; Caleb Ellis, Grand Niagara, each with 39; Travis Glass, Eagle Valley, 38; Ben Scapillati, Peninsula Lakes, 37; Cameron Thin, St. Catharines, 36; Kevin Pierce, Peninsula Lakes, 35; Mark Strugar, Fort Erie, Kevin Poole, Grand Niagara; Dave Falardeau, Bridgewater, tied with 33; Phil Durant, Rockway Vineyards, 31; Mike Zielski, Whirlpool; Aaron Wagner, unattached, each with 30; Chuck Gates, Willodell, 29; and Steinschifter, 28.

