A woman who continues to compete in long-distance races 50 years after breaking the gender barrier at the Boston Marathon won’t be giving her running shoes a workout at the Niagara Falls Women’s Half Marathon.

Kathrine Switzer will be busy enough at the charity run Sunday signing autographs, shaking hands, exchanging high fives and being the No. 1 cheerleader for putting one foot in front of the other to achieve a goal.

She said a sense of empowerment, self-confidence and self-esteem are the biggest benefits that people, at all levels of fitness, receive from running.

“People put one foot in front of the other and they gain the sense of being able to control their lives,” she wrote in an email from western Europe. “This not about weight loss and it’s not about wanting to be an elite athlete, it’s all about changing their own lives and gaining that sense of being able to take pride in themselves.”

Switzer, 70, who was in Austria, Germany and Switzerland this week for running events and speaking engagements, said the “sense of accomplishment” that comes with going the distance and crossing the finishing isn’t unique to either gender.

“This is for both men and women, but for women more especially because they still have few opportunities for this sense of accomplishment then men do.”

Switzer made history in 1967 when she became the first woman to compete in the Boston Marathon as a numbered entry. She got to the starting line by registering as the gender-neutral K.V. Switzer but was only able to complete 42.2-kilometre course after her boyfriend at the time and fellow runner shoved to the ground an overzealous race official who was trying to eject her.

Running, not becoming a trail blazer by creating global awareness about discrimination of women in sports, was her goal when she entered the legendary race for the first time.

“Although that was not my intention when I first went to the starting line, it became my intention after the official attacked me and after I finished the race and realized women would run if they only had opportunities.”

Switzer made creating those opportunities the “focal point” of her life.

“I have spent my life doing that.”

Switzer, who celebrated the 50th anniversary of that milestone by competing in this year’s Boston Marathon, said running has affected everything in her life.

“Running in many ways is the hub of my life,” she said. “It gives me just about everything that’s important to me, epecially my health, my career, my husband and my sense of self.”

“And, of course, let’s not forget, it is a really great creative stress buster.”

Upwards of 2,100 women, and a handful of men as well, are expected to compete in the sixth annual Niagara Falls Women’s Half Marathon.

Proceeds from a 21.1-km charity run that will pass the American and Horseshoe falls twice will go to Heartland Forest and Diabetes Canada.

Start and finish line is at Upper Rapids Boulevard and Portage Road and the course won’t be cleared until four hours after the 8 a.m. start.

“That should people plenty time to compete the course,” race director Ross Robinson said in pointing out that 21 per cent of participants walked the course last year.

An emphasis on finishing the race, rather than on achieving a personal best, is the reason everyone crossing the finish line gets a medal.

Indeed, the accomplishments of some of the participants who finish at the tail end of the half marathon have been especially memorable for the race director.

“The stories that brought them to the starting line had me in tears at the finish line,” he said in recalling an obese woman determined to prolong her life by losing weight.

Making the event accessible to as many people as possible also prompted the decision to run a half marathon rather than a full one.

“By far the most popular distance in a marathon is the half marathon,” Robinson said. “It’s something you don’t have to dedicate your life to, but you have to train hard.”

Despite the name, men can run in the Niagara Falls Women’s Half Marathon – nine did last year – but they are not eligible to receive prices.

“They are welcome to compete, but all the swag is geared toward women,” Robinson said.

