When it comes to signing draft picks, the Niagara IceDogs so far are batting 1.000.

Ian Martin became the latest to commit to the Ontario Hockey League team when he signed a Standard Player Agreement.

Niagara selected the forward in the third round, 51st overall, in the 2017 OHL Priority Draft after he enjoyed a standout season in triple A minor midget. The 5-foot-11, 167-lb. Martin scored 15 goals in 22 games and helped lead the Ajax-Pickering Raiders to the Ontario Minor Hockey Association Championship Weekend.

Martin continued his consistent play on offence by adding three goals and five points in four games at the OHL Cup.

The 16-year-old from Scarborough is looking forward to taking his game to the next level with the IceDogs.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be a part of the IceDogs family,” Martin said. “I am very excited to get things started in September.”

IceDogs general manager Joey Burke praised the right-hand shot as a young player with a “truly limitless ceiling” as well as a desire “to get better every year.”

“We are very excited to be able to add Ian to the IceDogs,” Burke said. “He is a player who caught my eye early in the year and has continued to improve day by day.”

“I have no doubt his hard-working playing style, combined with his size and tools, will allow for Ian to become a fan favourite here in Niagara.”

Martin’s role model is Vladimir Tarasenko of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues.

“He’s a goal scorer, but also a big physical guy who plays the body well. I want to base my game on him,” Martin said during a visit to Meridian Centre on draft day.

Martin, who envisions a role of creating plays, finishing scoring opportunities and being effective on the forecheck, intends to spend the off-season on the rink as well as in the weight room. He said speed and strength are essential to competing in the OHL.

Martin’s signing follows those of the IceDogs’ first-round pick, centre Philip Tomasino, fifth overall; and the team’s second selection in the draft held April 8, defenceman Billy Constantinou, 36th overall.

All three were ranked in the team’s top 20 and were selected 1-2-3, just as the IceDogs had hoped heading into the draft.

Burke said on draft day while Tomasino, Constantinou and Martin will each bring something different to a team that is continuing to rebuild after introducing 14 rookies to the lineup, work ethic and a high hockey IQ are something they all have in common.

“They all compete extremely hard and they all think the game well, which for myself, and for us, are the two most important aspects,” Burke said. “We’ve got three guys who work hard and compete every single shift.”

Niagara’s other selections in this year’s draft: goaltender Christian Sbaraglia, 6th round, 105th, Vaughan triple A midget; centre Ryan Campbell, 6th, 116th, Cambridge, triple A midget; centre Jean Balbosa, 8th, 145th, York-Simcoe triple A midget; defenceman Daniel Nardi, 9th, 165th, Vaughan triple A midget; defenceman Howard Mason, 10th, 185th, London triple A midget; goaltender Ben Kraws, 12th, 225th, Buffalo under-16; defenceman Kyle Sullivan, 13th, 245th, Hamilton triple A midget; centre Drew Ferris, 14th, 265th, Vaughan triple A midget; centre Jarod Hurley, 15th, 285th, Sudbury triple A midget; defenceman A.J. Cook, 15th, 296th, Niagara North triple A midget.

