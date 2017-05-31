HEROD: The Donald and The Porn Pic

In Andy Petrowski’s narrowing political world, it’s all about WWDD.

For the uninitiated, that means What Would Donald Do, as in Donald Trump.

The Niagara Region councillor wears his bromance with the United States president on his sleeve, or at least on his Twitter handle.

Indeed, one suspects Petrowski was surreptitiously applying for the recently vacated position of White House communications director when he wrote, thusly, in an email to The Standard’s Grant LaFleche earlier this week:

“When will the hit job storytellers/opinion makers at your financially struggling, penny stock Fake News fish wrapper/bird cage liner find their place in a museum or is that pedestal already taken by the dodo?”

Alas, there were no spelling errors in his missive, so that likely makes him too much of an intellectual for the Trump spin-department.

Still, Petrowski will look to The Donald for guidance on how to survive The Porn Pic.

During the long campaign to win both the Republican nomination and the American presidency, Trump uttered comments that many people found racist, inflammatory, hateful, untruthful or just plain stupid.

Didn’t matter. His political base lapped it up and other Republicans, recognizing his growing strength, happily became his enablers by choosing to go along for the ride.

Then, an audiotape was released on which Trump can be heard making disparaging remarks about women, including the unique courting advice to grab them by the, um, groin.

Near-universal condemnation greeted the revelatory remarks. Some people even suggested enough pressure might be exerted on him to step aside, even at that late stage in the campaign.

Trump, of course, never thought for a second of quitting the race. He apologized for the comments and then returned immediately to attack mode. And the rest is history.

During his six years on regional council, Petrowski has uttered comments that many people have found inflammatory, hateful, intolerant or just plain stupid.

Didn’t seem to matter. He was re-elected in 2014 and other members of the right-wing cabal on regional council, appreciating his attack-dog approach against councillors not of their ilk, happily became his enablers.

Then, The Porn Pic arose.

You know the story. Petrowski sent a “reply all” email about the Burgoyne Bridge that included an image of a naked woman sitting on a stool with her legs spread. Petrowski claims someone using his iPad sent it. He apologized, though, and claims he takes full responsibility for what happened.

Whatever. Universal condemnation of the email ensued.

Interestingly, though not surprisingly, the fact-challenged content of the email was ignored. Petrowski wrote: “There must have been a sale on these multimillion-dollar, taxpayer-funded, non-functional arches … guess who put these up in Ottawa. You’re right if you said … drum roll, please … ‘Pomerleau’ … what a joke!”

No one of any repute believes the Burgoyne Bridge arch is non-functional. And Pomerleau, the general contractor, had nothing to do with the decision to build the arch. It was an integral part of the design that Pomerleau, along with several others, bid on.

But there is some populist sentiment that the bridge unnecessarily became a financial sinkhole, and Petrowski loves playing to that crowd.

OK, back to The Porn Pic.

It is hard to imagine that Petrowski, unless he secretly harbours a political death wish, purposely sent that image, unlike, say, his many past inflammatory emails, tweets and utterances that were thoughtfully crafted.

The intent in this case appears irrelevant, though. That’s because Regional Chair Al Caslin and other members of the right-wing cabal recognize a human dumpster fire when they see it.

Thus, Caslin called for Petrowski’s resignation and other cabal members expressed similar dismay.

The opinions of his colleagues, the media, community leaders and a significant portion of the Niagara public will have limited sway, though.

As noted previously, it’s all about What Would Donald Do.

The answer?

Take a leave of absence.

And then carry on as before.

Very sad!

