Driver taken to hospital with 'minor injuries'

By Postmedia News

Two vehicles involved in a collision on Niagara Street north of Quaker Road in Welland await removal by tow trucks. BERND FRANKE/Postmedia News

Northbound traffic on Niagara Street north of Quaker Road in Welland was briefly rerouted through the parking lot of a bowling alley following a collision involving a compact car and a pickup.

One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to hospital with what a Niagara Regional Police officer at the scene described as "minor injuries."

The collision occurred at about 8 p.m. Wednesday,

 