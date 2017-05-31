Driver taken to hospital with 'minor injuries'
Two vehicles involved in a collision on Niagara Street north of Quaker Road in Welland await removal by tow trucks. BERND FRANKE/Postmedia News
Northbound traffic on Niagara Street north of Quaker Road in Welland was briefly rerouted through the parking lot of a bowling alley following a collision involving a compact car and a pickup.
One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to hospital with what a Niagara Regional Police officer at the scene described as "minor injuries."
The collision occurred at about 8 p.m. Wednesday,