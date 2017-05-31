Timing is everything.

Tuesday afternoon, one bush was in full bloom in the Chippawa Park rose garden.

One, just one, and it was enough for the anniversary remembrance. How forlorn it would have been in that wide of expanse of green had not one, just one, opened for this date. A betrayal perhaps?

Joe Mocsan passed 14 years ago, May 31, 2003, aged 71. The park rose garden bears his name, the Joseph L. Mocsan Memorial Rose Garden.

Appropriate that a handful of roses are in bloom on this day. Call me sentimental. Call me nostalgic. Call me corny, I can take it. But I found precious meaning in the coincidence of their presence.

Wait. Was it more than coincidence, was it something that was meant to be? My choice is the latter. I sense Mother Nature’s handiwork involved, not a roll of the dice, not a stroke of good luck, not a coincidence.

It was the anniversary date that planted the seed for this column. It was the visit to the rose garden and the sighting of roses in bloom that were the water that helped it grow.

To many rose gardeners in the Rose City, Mr. Mocsan was a legend in his own time. Not that he wanted to be known that way, it’s just how things played out.

He was a champion rose grower, he was on the committee tasked with choosing a rose the city could call its own, he took orders for and sold the City of Welland rose for years, he ran the Welland Rose Festival Rose Show for several years, he mentored many wannabe rose growers, myself included. It was his way of promoting and growing a rose culture in his city. He wanted a continuance he could count on because he wanted roses to be part of Welland’s horticultural heritage.

He was generous, maybe to a fault. When he placed his order for a prestigious rose guide, The Handbook for Selecting Roses published by the American Rose Society, he would order three or four other copies, to give to his friends. It wasn’t done because they asked him to, it was done because he wanted them to be the best they could be when it came to growing roses. The same applied to other books. And always they were gifts from the heart.

All this and more helps explain an inscription on a plaque in his memory. Haven’t read it for a long while, but as I recall it was something like this: “Somewhere a rose grows because of Joe.”

He left us with many good and fond memories. Chief among them were the once or twice a summer visits to Carl Pallek and Son Nurseries in Virgil, later to nearby Palatine Fruit and Roses to spend a couple hours walking up and down row upon row of roses growing in the fields, thousands of roses, studying them for possible future purchases.

Mr. Mocsan relished those experiences, not just for what they provided in terms of rose education, but for the camaraderie and bonding that was shared and taken home until the next time came around.

From the backyard window of fellow rose grower Ivan Zecchini’s home, many are the times we looked across the way to Mr. Mocsan’s former home on Laughlin Place, the yards abut, and talked about those days when roses flourished there. It is rose-less now, though our memory banks are not. And if we try hard enough, we can picture him there, pruning, spraying, nurturing his prized possessions. Some things just live on, regardless of the seasons that fold one into another, regardless of years that seem to slip through our fingers like soil from a garden.

Maybe this passage will help explain why there was something so fitting Tuesday afternoon in sighting that single bush flush with roses, in the Joseph L. Mocsan Memorial Rose Garden in Chippawa Park. It evoked memories, and just as important, it made another, too.

Timing, you see, is everything.

