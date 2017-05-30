Niagara DJ nominated for Much Music award

More awards and nominations have been added to DJ Shub’s resume.

The Fort Erie-based musician, a Juno Award winner in 2014 with A Tribe Called Red, has been nominated for a 2017 Much Music Video Award in the best EDM/dance video category for his song Indomitable, from his debut solo album Powwowstep, released in late 2016.

Last month he won an Indigenous Music Award, his fifth in his career.

Shub, whose name is Dan General, began his career as a turntablist, winning back-to-back Canadian Disco Mix Club titles in 2007 and 2008, advancing to the world finals in the prestigious DJ competition and finishing in the top five each time.

Shortly after leaving the band, Shub began working on his own material. He performed at the opening ceremonies of the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, and has had his music featured in Rise and Dead Set on Life, two programs on the TV channel, Viceland.

He plays shows across Canada and has a full schedule of performances booked for the summer.

Nominated in the same category is his former group, that is also very proud of its Native American background.

“Whenever a mainstream aboriginal artist gets mainstream notoriety, it’s a step forward for our culture,” said General.

His video features Josh (Classic Roots) DeParry, who regularly joins Shub on stage and performs traditional native dances.

It tells a story about a young aboriginal man working in Toronto who ventures to Six Nations for a weekend pow wow, emphasizing the importance of his friends, family and remaining close to his indigenous background.

“It’s all about staying connected to our culture,” he said.

The MMVAs are Much Music’s premiere event and are held annually in downtown Toronto, bringing in some of the world’s biggest celebrities. They are being presented June 18.