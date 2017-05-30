As the only Canadian high school crew competing in the U.S. Scholastic Rowing Championships this weekend in Camden, N.J., the E.L. Crossley Cyclone were determined to win gold for Canada.

Crossley’s men’s lightweight four and junior women’s quad, part of a five-boat contingent that went a remarkable 5-for-5 at the Storesbury Cup the week before, decided not to make the trek back to the Philadelphia area.

That left three crews – men’s lightweight double, junior men’s double and women’s lightweight – to carry the Pelham high school’s banner at the U.S. championships.

Providing added incentive was a desire to honour the memory of teammate Emily Brettell, who was 17 when she died suddenly of an unknown heart condition last August.

All Crossley crews, using Brettell’s motto “make every stroke count” as their motivation, posted the fastest times in qualifying, setting the stage for showdowns with some of the top crews in the U.S. for gold.

Starting things off for the Cyclone were veterans Kevin Keith and Chris Rusin in an ultra-competitive men’s lightweight double final.

With 500 metres to go and matching Malvern and North Allegheny stroke for stroke, the Crossley duo implemented its “emergency finish option” by increasing their stroke rate the rest of the way, all the way to the gold medal.

Alex Jastremski and Neil Kennedy overcame a slow start in the junior men’s double rowing to an open-water win after taking over the lead at the midway point of the race.

The pressure of completing a sweep for the second time in as many weeks didn’t slow the Crossley crew of Rebecca Camplin, Julia Labricciosa, Peyton Learn, Kaelen Partridge and coxswain Sophia Buzzell any in the women’s lightweight coxed four.

Charging out of the gate, they led from start to finish taking the gold by the widest margin of the afternoon for a statement win.

“The success of the team is a credit to hard work and perseverance, as they have had to overcome some very challenging obstacles this year to reach the podium,” Crossley head coach John Ruscitti said.

“We have learned, and grown, like never before as a team.”

Celebrations were short-lived with the Crossley rowers rejoining their teammates on their return home to prepare to defend the school’s overall men’s and women’s titles at the Canadian Secondary School Rowing Association Championships, also known as the Schoolboy, getting underway Friday on Martindale Pond in St. Catharines.

Crossley sent five boats to the Stotesbury Cup, all of them pacing the pack in time trials, semifinals and five wire-to-wire wins.

Gold medal winners were Lauryn Bench, Amber Drysdale, Emma Leavens and Lauren Nuccitelli, junior women’s quad; Alex Barnes, Fraser Darling, Graeme McKinley, Lynden Whitley, coxswain Kennedy Keith, men’s lightweight coxed four; Buzzell, Camplin, Labricciosa, Learn, Partridge, women’s lightweight coxed four; Keith, Rusin, men’s lightweight double; and Jastremski, Kennedy, junior men’s double.

Two news shells were christened in Brettell’s memory earlier this year, and both of them were part of Crossley’s remarkable success at Stotebury.

The men’s lightweight double rowed in Forever My Bow and men’s lightweight coxed four in Emily Rows.