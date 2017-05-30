Community garden to benefit food bank

A community garden to benefit Port Cares Reach Out Centre food bank will spring to life next week.



Sarah Lacharity, of Raw Materials Company, said a community barbecue will be held to kick off the growing season at Lockview Park Community Garden.



The park and garden are located between Chestnut Park and Lakeshore Catholic High School in Port Colborne. Eight boxed plots were constructed in September of last year, but this year marks its first growing season.



In a release, Lacharity said the barbecue kickoff had been scheduled for this Friday, but with bad weather in the forecast it has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



"We apologize for any inconvenience and we hope to see you there,” Lacharity said, who is the organizer of the garden.



This will be the first growing season for the new garden, with the harvested fresh produce benefiting the food bank. Members of the community can sign up for a plot or volunteer to help at the garden at the barbecue, sponsored by Tender Cuts.



Lacharity said there will be fun activities for children at the barbecue kickoff.



“We invite them to come and decorate the plots. The barbecue is free but we do encourage people to bring non-perishable food donations for the food bank,” she said.



Port Cares food bank typically supports 600 people every month, a third of which are children under the age of 18. It goes through approximately 15,000 pounds of food each month, including 1,000 pounds of produce donated by local grocers, farmers, individual donors and existing community garden plots.



“We simply could not serve those in need in our community without the abundance of community support Port Cares Reach Out Centre receives. We truly appreciate the efforts of Raw Materials Company and Marine Recycling Corporation,” said Port Cares executive director Christine Clark Lafleur.



During the off season, Jordan Elliott of Marine Recycling Corp. was busy growing a variety of vegetables for the new garden using a product called Iron Earth, an organic soil conditioner and plant food that restores vital nutrients consumed by plants after each growing season the release said.



“We’re so impressed with this product and we can’t wait to see the expression on everyone’s face when they see how far along these seedlings are,” said Elliott. “At this rate, we’ll have tomatoes by July.”



Iron Earth joins the City of Port Colborne, Tender Cuts, Marine Recycling Corporation and Raw Materials Company as the latest corporate sponsor of the community garden. The company has generously donated enough soil re-mineralizer for each plot.