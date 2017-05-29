Welland and Niagara both picked up wins in the week that was in Ontario Lacrosse Association Junior B action, while St. Catharines dropped two close games.

On Sunday night in Guelph the Welland Generals (3-9) outscored the home side 5-2 in third period in registering their third win of the season, 12-11 over the Regals.

Brandon Porga, with four goals and two assists; and Tanner Main, two goals, four assists; both had six-point games for the Generals, while Sam Leclair added five points on two goals and three assists.

Talon Badawey, Bailey Fournier-Higgins, Peter Hryniuk and Nick Villella also scored for Welland in the win. Justin Rombough made 41 saves to earn the victory..

Welland dropped a 17-4 decision at home to the Elora Mohawks on Saturday night.

Zach Main, with two goals; Tanner Main and Porga, each with a goal and an assist; all recorded two-point games in the loss.

Porga is tied for eighth place overall in league scoring with 24 goals and 34 assists 58 points.

Andrew Garant of the Windsor Clippers, with 23 goals and 57 assists for 80 points; is the league’s top point-getter, and Layne Smith of the Six Nations Rebels has the most goals heading into action this week with 49.

The Niagara Thunderhawks (4-7) edged the Hamilton Bengals 11-10 at home Wednesday night after battling back from a 7-2 third period deficit. The win came 24 hours after losing 16-5 to Six Nations, also in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The T-Hawks also dropped a 16-13 decision to Windsor on the road Saturday.

Hunter Lemieux scored six goals and added seven assists in the three games. The 18-year old Sanborn, N.Y., native leads Niagara with 26 goals and 52 points on the season.

Dan Kritkausky, Bryce Mayea, Matt Mines, Lemieux, two goals apiece; Jordy Brennan, Connor Overstrom Chris Weier scored for Niagara in the win, while Mines, three; Lemieux and Weier found the back on the net in the loss to Six Nations.

Lemieux, three; Saul Vanderzalm, two; Wyn Blueye, Devin Napolean, Evan Printup, Brandon Sveda, Mike Weier, Chris Weier, Mayea and Mines accounted for the Thunderhawks offence against Windsor.

The St. Catharines Spartans (4-7) lost two games by a total of three goals.

Friday night in Guelph, the Regals edged the Spartans 8-7 on a last-second goal. Rookie Aaron Ward led St. Catharines with one goal and three assists. Connor Aquanno, Brett Barnes, Kealon Pilon, Mike Sanzone, Andrew Somerville and Mack Unyi also netted goals for the Spartans.

Sunday night at home Spartans goaltender Troy Holowchuk turned aside 51 shots but it still wasn’t enough in a 5-3 Orangeville Northmen victory. Jacob Edmands, Aquanno and Barnes scored for St. Catharines.

Pilon’s 57 points – 28 goals, 29 assists – put him 10th overall in the junior B scoring race.

The 20-game Ontario Junior B Lacrosse regular season wraps up on Monday, June 19.

THE WEEK AHEAD

IN JUNIOR B LACROSSE

Following are home games for the upcoming week involving Niagara’s three junior B lacrosse teams:

Tuesday: Welland Generals at Niagara Thunderhawks, 7:30 p.m., Meridian Credit Union Arena, Virgil.

Wednesday: St. Catharines Spartans at Niagara Thunderhawks, 7:30 p.m., Meridian Credit Union Arena, Virgil.

Friday: Hamilton Bengals at St. Catharines Spartans, 8 p.m., Merritton Arena.

Sunday: Six Nations Rebels at Welland Generals at 7 p.m. at Welland Main Arena