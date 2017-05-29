Puppets, plays and more at Seniors Day

It was easy to tell if the passing seniors were interested.

“You can see by the looks on their faces,” said Kathy Felice, volunteer co-ordinator of the Lend a Hand Puppet Project.

“If they smile, then you know you can talk to them. But some of them are still a little too cool for puppets.”

The display of handmade puppets certainly garnered a lot of smiles among the hundreds of people who visited St. Catharines’ Seniors Day event at the Royal Canadian Legion Polish Veterans Branch 418 hall on Vine Street Monday.

“We’re looking for people to lend their hands in making and building the puppets,” Felice said. “And there’s skit writing and puppeteering.”

The project, funded through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, gives seniors an opportunity to team up and “enjoy each others’ time” as they build the puppets with materials supplied through the free program. The puppets are then used as part of the educational children’s programming at Heartland Forest in Niagara Falls.

“It’s great because it crosses generations,” she said. “It’s the idea of seniors coming together and giving back to their community through the puppets.”

Older adult programming co-ordinator Simone Phelan said the puppet program was one of about 17 new exhibits set up for the event this year.

The event, held for the fourth time at the legion hall, filled the building to capacity, as hundreds of visitors mingled among displays and tables set up by vendors.

“It is a good crowd, but it’s a little tight.”

Phelan said the legion provides a central location as well as ample parking.

“There are a lot of seniors in St. Catharines.”

Phelan was one of more than 60 vendors took part in the annual event. Others included Niagara College promoting its continuing education programs and Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital recruiting volunteers, as well as health-care agencies, seniors organizations, retirement homes, travel agencies and other businesses and services catering to seniors.

Representatives from Essential Collective Theatre were also on hand to discuss a Trillium Grant funded program that asks seniors to share their stories, and then brings those stories to life on stage through a series of live plays. The first of those plays will be at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 613 in Fonthill at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

