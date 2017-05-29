For 5-pin bowlers aged four to 20 in the Youth Bowling Canada, the crown jewel of every tournament season is the YBC National Championships, formerly known as the Four Steps To Stardom, and the opportunity to earn the right to be known as the best youth bowlers in Canada.

Beginning in December bowlers try to earn a spot on a team representing their own bowling lanes in the zone round in the bantam, junior and senior divisions. Zone winners then participate in the provincial championships in March for the right to represent southern Ontario at nationals in May.

This season saw Niagara well-represented when the senior girls team from Jeff’s Bowl-O-Rama in Welland won the Canadian championship in Gatineau, Que. Coached by Tim Dixon of Welland, the team was comprised of 19-year-old twin sisters Brianna and Faith Iannandrea, Melina Driver, 19, all of Welland, and Megan Verbeek, 17, of St. Catharines.

This is the first time that a team from the regional has won a national title since the senior girls team from Pla Mor Lanes in St. Catharines accomplished the feat in 1989.

The only other 5-pin from Niagara to bring home the national championship was the 1983 junior boys team, also from Pla Mor.

To capture their title this year, the girls had to bowl 21 games in the three day tournament in a team head-to-head format, in which the team with the highest team total at the end of the game receives one point for the win.

The girls had a fantastic start to the tournament winning five of the six games they bowled on the Saturday. Sunday was a bit of a stumbling block as they dropped their first three matches, then won four in a row before dropping the last two matches of the day.

Despite all this, the team never dropped below second place in the standings holding on to a slim lead over Newfoundland and Saskatchewan.

The girls faced both teams on the last day of the tournament and took care of business by going 6-0 on the last day of the tournament to win the title with a 15-6 record.

Of the six losses, there were only two in which they lost by more than 50 pins.

Dixon attributed the team’s success to its performance in the ninth and 10th frames.

“We seemed to be in trouble in a few games, where we thought we were going to lose them, and these guys came through in the ninth and 10 frames, and made it happen,” he said. “What can I say? That was the key. That is something I will always remember about this team.”

Although neophytes to the national stage, Verbeek did have some experience when she was on the southern Ontario team that paced fifth at the Youth Challenge which took place in Ottawa in March.

“This team seemed more driven, like we really wanted it,” the Grade 12 student at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School said. “We pushed hard for it. There was a lot of emotion, definitely, but we really pushed each other.”

“We had four young ladies who all came together and worked as a team,” Dixon said. “They all cheered each other on and became a team over the course of the tournament.”

When asked if bowling with her sister gave her an added incentive, Brianna was quick to reply,

“We do tend to give each other some good competition,” she said. “Our averages both go up and down, but in a tournament like this, as long as you have the right mindset, you can do it.”

Faith concurred, “We do get on each other but not too seriously.”

Dixon didn’t change his order once, a rarity in such a tournament. Driver, who was the leadoff bowler, said that helped her game.

“I kept a positive attitude and didn’t get down on myself too much.”

The early children education student at at Niagara College said each ball they threw was important, which is a break from tleague bowling on Saturday mornings.

“We knew that we could actually win something, so we were drilled more and were more enthusiastic when we did well.”

“For that first bowler to start off and get a mark, and give the team the opportunity for everyone to follow along all the way down and get a mark , that is a huge up. Huge,” Dixon said. “And Melina did that 70 per cent of the time.”

“She did a wonderful job, excellent.”

The Niagarans enjoyed a moment of levity at the tournament, when, while cheering each other on, they started to chant “Let’s go S.O. (Southern Ontario)!” and some of the spectators were unsure if they were uttering an expletive, and one person even asked why they were cheering for a gas station.

The tournament occurred during the recent flooding that affected much of the Gatineau area, but Dixon said the lanes were far enough away from that they never really saw any of the damage other than on their bus ride to the lanes.

“We didn’t realize it was quite that bad, other than when we crossed a bridge to get to the lanes, and we saw some of the houses that were really covered.”

The win is a positive for youth 5-pin bowling in Niagara but comes with a tinge of bittersweetness. Fred Shero, the former coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, once said, “Win together today, and we will walk together forever.”

There will be no chance of a repeat performance next year for this team, however. Brianna has graduated from the culinary program at Niagara College, while Faith will be going to Conestoga College in Kitchener to take the hearing instrument specialist course.

Both are now too old to continue in the YBC program, but Brianna intends to continue bowling locally, while Faith is going to wait to see what her school schedule brings.

Driver has one more year of YBC left and Verbeek will be relocating to Ottawa to start school and will continue to bowl in YBC as well.

As for their coach, Dixon has had the season of a lifetime, both on and off the lanes. After bowling his first career perfect game and 1,000 triple earlier this year, this was the first of two tournaments where he is coaching a team in a national tournament.

The second one being in a couple weeks when he takes the Niagara ladies team to Sudbury to take part in the Canadian Open National Bowling championships.

When asked if 2017 could get any better, he hesitated and then answered,

“Yes, one more step. I would love to win the Nationals with my daughter (Valerie Vallee) on the team,” Dixon said. “That would be the perfect finish for the whole year.”

“I’ve been thinking, and this may be my last year coaching YBC. I’m thinking of retiring. This has been my dream for many, many years.”