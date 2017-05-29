Letters to the editor

Our readers write about zoos, war history and mourning.

Animal-human connection better at zoos than via YouTube

In a recent letter to the editor from Ron St. Louis, “YouTube a replacement for zoos,” it was suggested that all animals should only be in their native habitats.

The problem with that is that humans have encroached on and taken over animals’ native habitats.

People don’t understand that many species need to be rescued and zoos often help with that. The connection between animals and humans does not seem real when you watch something on a screen. It is like the difference in watching a game on TV or being there.

Animals should never be mistreated and zoos are doing a better job at that than they used to in the past. The animals in a zoo should have a large area similar to their natural environment. Zoos that don’t provide a great home should be sanctioned.

Betty Faye LeRiche

Welland

U.S. forgets its allies

I know the U.S. celebrated Memorial Day on May 28 I watched a documentary about the D-Day landing on Normandy beach also, but I didn’t know the U.S. and Germany were the only ones that fought in the Second World War.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I was led to understand that Canada, Britain, Australia and a few other countries also fought in that war. There was no mention of any of those countries ever participating in that war.

I guess I’ll have to read up on my history to find out the truth. Somebody got something terribly wrong, or I must have skipped a lot of history classes when I attended school. I’m a senior citizen, so shame on me?

Marion Hanysh

St. Catharines

Cutting money for funerals

Birds do it. Elephants do it. Even chimpanzees do it. Do what, you ask? Gather to mourn their dead.

Like births and weddings, funerals are fundamental to the human condition. To deny the poorest among us the right to be recognized as part of the human family indicates a government that has lost its moral compass.

W.R. Turner

Saskatoon