Gas leak leads to arrest

A 47-year-old St. Catharines man was arrested after the furnace in a Haynes Avenue home was “intentionally compromised” causing a natural gas leak, police say.

A Niagara Regional Police investigation began after St. Catharines firefighters responded to reports about an unusual natural gas odour at the house at about 5 p.m., Saturday. Firefighters determined the smell was coming from a section of the furnace that had been tampered with, and contacted police.

The gas leak was capped, eliminating the threat to the public as well as three residents, who each had their own bedrooms bust shared common living areas.

Police guarded the building overnight, and after obtaining a warrant searched one of the bedrooms on Sunday.

Charged with mischief endangering life is Joey Larue.