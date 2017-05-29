Worker injured at Welland home build

A man was flown to a trauma centre by air ambulance Monday after falling into a basement at a construction site in Welland.



Welland Fire and Emergency Services Chief Brian Kennedy said firefighters and Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics were called to 10 Turnberry Trail, in the Hunters Pointe area, at 1:35 p.m.



Kennedy said firefighters — there were eight on scene — and paramedics immobilized the worker in the basement and put him in a stokes basket.



“We hooked a rope rigging system up to an anchor point inside the middle of the house and pulled him out.”



Kennedy said an Ornge air ambulance landed in the parking lot of the former Hunters Pointe golf club and transported the patient.



Niagara EMS said the patient was flown to a trauma centre with what were believed to be serious injuries.



No further details were available.