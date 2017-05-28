Callan Saldutto will be especially busy at the Ontario high school track and field championships that get underway Thursday in Belleville.

Not only will the Grade 9 Notre Dame student be competing in discus and javelin, he also hopes to return home to Welland with a gold medal in the midget boys 100-metre hurdles.

Saldutto is among 32 athletes from Niagara who have qualified for two individual events at the provincial championships, but he is the only one from the region with a shot at a medal in three events.

In discus he is ranked No. 1 in Canada in his age class and his best throw at the Southern Ontario Secondary School Association championships was only 50 cm off the provincial record set in 1973.

His older sister Sarah also made the cut in three events – the 100 metres, 80-metre hurdles and long jump in the junior girls division – but the Grade 10 student opted to give her spot in the 100 to the top also-ran at the South Regional qualifier that was held Thursday and Friday at Niagara Olympic Park in St. Catharines.

Giving Grimsby Secondary School’s Mackenzie Barnard her stop in the top four from Niagara will free Sarah Saldutto to focus on the events in which she won medals at provincials last year. She won gold in the long jump and came away with the bronze in hurdles after she was well on her way to a first-place finish in hurdles until hitting the fifth hurdle and almost falling.

Following are the athletes from Niagara who finished in the top four at the South Regional qualifier that wrapped up Friday in St. Catharines. The top four in each event advance to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships.

MIDGET GIRLS

Pole vault: 2. Paige Clements, E.L. Crossley, 2.25; 4. Emma Hilts, E.L. Crossley, 1.70.

100 metres: 4. Chidera Onyegbule, Holy Cross, 13.13.

400 metres: 1. Sofia Labricciosa, E.L. Crossley, 59.86; 4. Cassie Murphy, Thorold, 1:02.46.

1,500 metres: 1. Brenna Ainslie, 4:59.29.

80-metre hurdles: 2. Mia Friesen, Governor Simcoe, 12.80.

800 metres: 2.Brenna Ainslie, Westlane, 2:21.96.

300-metre hurdles: 1. Sofia Labricciosa, E.L. Crossley, 46.44; 4. Sierra Dykstra, Governor Simcoe, 48.61.

4X100 relay: 2. E. L. Crossley, 52.18.

High jump: 1. Maggie Weatherdon, Grimsby, 1.58; 2. Michelle Ludwig, Smithville Christian, 1.55.

Long jump: 1, Elizabeth Young, Notre Dame, 4.87.

Triple jump: 3. Mia Friesen, Governor Simcoe, 9.94.

Shot put: 4. Theodora Mollicone, Fort Erie, 9.87.

Discus: 1. Danielle Larocque, Fort Erie, 26.94; 3. Savannah Richardson, Welland Centennial, 24.96.

Javelin: 3. Leslie Buck, Port Colborne, 25.23

JUNIOR GIRLS

100 metres: 4. Mackenzie Barnard, Grimsby, 12.86.

300 metres: 1. Kate Knafelc, E.L. Crossley, 10:50.71.

80-metre hurdles: 1. Sarah Saldutto, NotreDame, 11.53; 2 Abi Macdonald, Beamsville, 12.42.

300-metre hurdles: 2. Abi McDonald, Beamsville, 46.93.

High jump: 1. Autumn Biggar, Beamsville, 1.65; 4. Gates MacPherson, Thorold, 1.45.

Pole vault: 1. Maya Fetic, A.N. Myer, 3.00; 3. Hailey Bronn, E.L. Crossley, 2.25; 4. Amy Gilmore, E.L. Crossley, 2.10.

Long jump: 1. Sarah Saldutto, Notre Dame, 5.09.

Shot put: 1. Maggie Bernier, DSBN Academy.

Discus: 2. Addie Hambly, Welland Centennial, 24.72; 4. Gates MacPherson, Thorold, 23.60.

Javelin: 1. Emma McDougall, Governor Simcoe, 35.63; 4. Sadie Dick, Governor Simcoe, 26.18.

SENIOR GIRLS

100 metres: 1. Kendra Leger, Notre Dame, 12.26.

400 metres: 3. Jessie Fennell, E.L. Crossley, 58.41.

800 metres: 2. Jessie Fennell, E.L. Crossley, 2:19.55; 3. Kayleigh Bush, A.N. Myer, 2:19.55.

1,500 metres: 3. Avery Goertz, Governor Simcoe, 4:46.48; 4. Rebekkah Pyle, Notre Dame, 4:52.18.

3,000 metres: 2. Rebekkah Pyle, Notre Dame, 10:32.26; 4. Avery Goertz, Governor Simcoe, 10:38.81.

100-metre hurdles: 1. Kendra Leger, Notre Dame, 14.11.

400-metre hurdles: 3. Sienna Lalonde, Grimsby, 1:05.84.

4x100 relay: 3. Notre Dame, 50.97.

High jump: 1. Rowan Thomas, Governor Simcoe, 1.55; 2. Marissa Talsma, Smithville Christian, 1.50; 4. Courtney Thompson, Laura Secord, 1.50.

Long jump: 1. Charlie Poretti, Notre Dame, 5.30; 4. Mikayla Veldman, Smithville Christian, 5.03.

Triple jump: 3. Rowan Thomas, Governor Simcoe, 10.61.

Shot put: 1. Trinity Tutti, Eastdale, 13.48; 2. Grace Tennant, South Lincoln, 12.95.

Discus: 1. Trinity Tutti, Eastdale, 48.80; 2. Grace Tennant, South Lincoln, 44.66; 3. Kambrie Luciani, Welland Centennial, 38.45.

Javelin: 1. Kambrie Luciani, Welland Centennial, 40.68.

4x100 relay: 1. E. L. Crossley, 4:05.75; 2. A.N. Myer, 4:09.37.

Open 1,500-metre steeplechase: 2 Madison Greenhough, Sir Winston Churchill, 5:27.44; 3. Kate Knafelc, E.L. Crossley, 5:29.97

100 metres intellectually impaired: 1. Shannon Swinson, Beamsville, 15.96; 3. Julianne Miszk, Saint Michael, 17.33.

800 metres intellectually impaired: 1. Julianne Miszk, Saint Michael; 3:27.61; 2. Shannon Swinson, Beamsville, 3:56.61.

200 metres wheelchair: 1. Kanice McLean, Governor Simcoe, 1:45.23.

MIDGET BOYS

200 metres: 4. Dante Kellar, Governor Simcoe, 23.59.

400 metres: 2. Dante Kellar, Governor Simcoe, 53.41.

800 metres: 1. Samuel Nolan, Saint Francis, 2:06.25.

1,500 metres: 1. Samuel Nolan, Saint Francis, 4:24.47; 2. Corbin Atkinson, Sir Winston Churchill,4:24.72; 3. Kyle Hannon, Notre Dame, 4:26.04.

3,000 metres: 1. Kyle Hannon, Notre Dame, 9:43.19; 2. 2 Sasha Von Schimmelpenninck, Sir Winston Churchill, 9:47.29.

100-metre hurdles: 4. Callan Saldutto, NotreDame, 15.38.

High jump: 1. Noah Dommasch, Sir Winston Churchill, 1.85; 3. Quinton Duemo, Saint Francis, 1.75.

Pole vault: 2. Cameron Burgess, Governor Simcoe, 2.40.

Long jump: 1. Carter Teal, E.L. Crossley, 5.70.

Shot put: 4. Andrew Song, Sir Winston Churchill, 11.24.

Discus: 1. Callan Saldutto, Notre Dame, 57.32.

Javelin: 1. Callan Saldutto, Notre Dame, 43.56; 3. Colin Ratcliffe, E.L. Crossley, 40.97; 4. Corbin Paterson, Blessed Trinity, 36.74.

JUNIOR BOYS

800 metres: 1. Nicholas Young, Saint Francis, 2:00.94; 4. Derian Free, E.L. Crossley, 2:04.29.

1,500 metres: 1. Nicholas Young, Saint Francis, 4:12.60; 2. Santiago Gaitan, Notre Dame, 4:13.42’ 4. Derian Free, E.L. Crossley, 4:17.31.

Triple jump: 1. DeAndre Fournier, Thorold, 12.72.

3,000 metres: 1. Santiago Gaitan, Notre Dame, 9:13.32; 2. Jared Attema, Smithville Christian, 9:22.45.

300-metre hurdles: 1. Blake Devinney, Welland Centennial, 42.33; 2. Remy Gavanac, Governor Simcoe, 42.55.

4x100 relay: 4. Notre Dame, 46.31.

High jump: 2. Johnny Jacob, Lakeshore Catholic, 1.70.

Pole vault: 1. Tyler Dobbie, E.L. Crossley, 3.30; Fonthill 3.30; 2. Remy Gavanac, Governor Simcoe, 2.70; 3. Brett Young, E.L. Crossley, J2.70; 4. Adrian Papez, E.L. Crossley, 2.40.

Shot put: 3. Joshua Bigelow, Westlane, 14.89.

Javelin: 4. Dan Durkin, Notre Dame, 44.14.

SENIOR BOYS

100 metres: 4. Tre Ford, A.N. Myer, 11.02.

200 metres: 2. Ethan Pasco, Saint Paul, 22.08; 4. Tre Ford, A.N. Myer, 22.46.

400 metres: 1. Brock Deba, E.L. Crossley, 50.63.

800 metres: 2. Brock Deba, E.L. Crossley, 1:55.66.

1,500 metres: 2. Campbell Lee, Holy Cross, 4:03.94.

3,000 metres: 2. Campbell Lee, Holy Cross, 8:44.54.

110-metre hurdles: 2. Colton Spencer, Thorold, 14.86; 4. Tristan Vermolen, Laura Secord, 15.30.

400-metre hurdles: 1. John Riley, Sir Winston Churchill, 58.63.

4x100 relay: 1. A.N. Myer, 43.80.

High jump: 1. Lucas Mazzone, A.N. Myer, 1.90; 4. 2. Jake Lamb, Grimsby, 1.85.

Pole vault: 2. Spencer Shoalts, E.L. Crossley, 3.30; 4. Jacob Mergl, E.L. Crossley, J3.00m.

Long jump: 3. Jacob Andrews, A.N. Myer, 6.31; 4. Tre Ford, A.N. Myer, 6.26.

Shot put: 3. Nick Petrick, A.N. Myer, 14.48; 4. Quinn Tucker, E.L. Crossley, 13.29.

Discus: 2. Carmine Spedaliere, Saint Francis, 38.98.

Javelin: 2. Curtis Egert, Welland Centennial, 49.16; 3. Colton Spencer, Thorold, 47.60.

4x100 relay: 3. Sir Winston Churchill, 3:32.17.

2,000-metre open steeplechase: 1. Theo Hassim, Sir Winston Churchill; 2. Luke Mawhinney. Notre Dame, 6:30.66.

100 metres ambulatory: 1. Erik Kuchman, Notre Dame, 14.11.

100 metres intellectually impaired: 1. Owen Konkle, Beamsville, 12.29; 3. Grant Flagg, Port Colborne, 13.16; 4. Andrew McIntyre, Saint Michael, 13.62.

800 metres intellectually impaired: 1. Owen Konkle, Beamsville, 2:22.86; 3. Grant Flagg, Port Colborne, 2:34.23; 4. Andrew McIntyre, Saint Michael, 2:39.56.