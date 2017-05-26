Cassidy Dawn and Emma Mete each scored three goals and Sydney Patten made 12 saves as Notre Dame tripled Donald Wilson from Whitby 9-3 to finish the Ontario girls high school field lacrosse championships in fifth place.

Sarah Dakin, Olivia Turko and Ailene Zamora also found the back of the net for the Fighting Irish, who were relegated to the fifth-place final after a loss to St. Peter’s from Peterborough in the quarter-finals.

Thursday’s win improved Notre Dame’s record versus Wilson at provincials to 3-1. The Irish beat the Oshawa school for the gold medals in 2011-12 and settled for silver following a loss to Wilson in the final a year later.

Notre Dame, which came into championships held in Oshawa and Whitby seeded sixth, defeated No. 11 seed Mayfield from Caledon and lost to second-seeded Maxwell from Oshawa in pool play.

“To go into the championships sixth and come out fifth is a great accomplishment for our team,” Notre Dame head coach Agi Mete said. “The competition level was high and we went up against some good teams.”

“I am really proud of this team, especially our graduating seniors.”

Myer beats Saint Paul to top Zone 3 batting order

The Zone 3 high school baseball championship was a battle for Niagara Falls bragging rights with A.N. Myer taking the title.

Centrefielder Jake Jillian collected three hits, scored two runs, drove in a run and threw out a runner at home plate as the Marauders defeated the Saint Paul Patriots 12-2 in the final.

Callum Theal, with a game-high four RBIs; Owen Diodati and Ryan Shannon each had two hits and scored two runs for Myer.

Winning pitcher Dennis Lescombe limited Saint Paul to one hit while striking out five and allowing two unearned runs in four innings of work. Nathan Caughell threw two shutout innings to close out the game.

Caughell, with eight strikeouts over four innings; and Shannon, two innings; combined for the shutout as the Marauders blanked the Saint Michael Mustangs 4-0 in the semifinals.

Brandon Underhill was tagged with the loss.

Shaun Adamo paced Myer at the plate with a hit and two runs scored. Kyle Fortuna and Shannon also scored runs.

Nathan Caughell and Diodati shared catching duties for the Marauders and each threw out a runner attempting to steal a base.

Brock men’s team swings for gold at nationals

Brock University’s men’s golf team will be among 19 vying to top the leaderboard at the 2017 Canadian University/College Championships.

The 72-hole competition being hosted by Georgian College gets underway Monday at Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club in Barrie.

This year marks the 15th playing of an event established by Golf Canada in 2003 to give the top university and college golfers in the country a chance to compete against each other.

Following the third round, the field will be reduced to the top 10 men’s teams and the top six women’s teams, in addition to any individuals within 15 shots of the lead.

The University of British Columbia has won 11 women’s and five men’s titles, including three of the last four.

– Bernd Franke, Postmedia News